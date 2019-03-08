'Now it's getting better, slowly' - work begins to give tired sections of Portman Road a much-needed facelift

Portman Road is getting a new lick of paint for the first time in seven years Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Work has begun to give a tired section of Portman Road a facelift.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town are set to make improvements to Portman Road. Picture: ANDY WARREN Ipswich Town are set to make improvements to Portman Road. Picture: ANDY WARREN

Following summer work at the club's Playford Road training base, including new grass areas, painting of out buildings and internal decorating, attention has turned to the Blues home.

The Cobbold Stand in particular has been looking tired in recent years, with peeling paint and plastic in the concourse windows, but now work has begun to improve the appearance of the stadium.

The wooden gates surrounding the Cobbold turnstiles are all being sanded and painted for the first time in seven years, with work already started on a particularly sad looking area close to the Planet Blue store.

MORE: North Stand roof and Cobbold Stand door 'to get a clean up' as part of Portman Road improvements

New paint for the Cobbold stand turnstiles Picture: ROSS HALLS New paint for the Cobbold stand turnstiles Picture: ROSS HALLS

Plans are also afoot to clean the roof of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand.

Speaking recently Town boss Paul Lambert stressed the importance of the appearance of the stadium and training ground:

You may also want to watch:

"In my opinion there was no respect for the place, there was no colour, there was no blue, you couldn't see any blue, where I was I couldn't see any badges, it was all wrong.

"They're vital because the fans have to come and sit in a stadium. Their experience of a game has to be, not turning up to a place that's not great or a training ground that's not great.

"The respect level, it wasn't there. And that's why I think it was all wrong, it needed to be laid out - this is not right what's happened to this club because it's too big a club. And now it is getting better, slowly."

In his pre-season message to Ipswich fans, owner Marcus Evans wrote: "I have put cash aside for some much-needed investment at Portman Road to improve your matchday experience," Evans wrote as part of a lengthy message to the club's fans.

MORE: Lambert's been a shapeshifter at the start of the season... but which system suits Ipswich Town best as they return to action?

The Cobbold stand turnstiles are getting painted Picture: ROSS HALLS The Cobbold stand turnstiles are getting painted Picture: ROSS HALLS

"There has been a substantial outlay on a new CCTV security system to increase supporter safety; plans are in place to improve the speed of service across all bars in the concourse area; we are looking at upgrading the PA system; the North Stand roof will be the first to get a clean up with the other stands to follow and even the ticket office has had a makeover!

"Other improvements around the stadium are at the planning stage. These range from simple painting and decorating to much more substantial and long-term projects - and significant financial outlay.

"The training ground also required a number of planned infrastructure improvements to meet the requirements of an elite Academy and first-team environment."