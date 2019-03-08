Video

ICYMI: The week that was in Ipswich Town news - contract talks, Chambers’ future and Lambert on season tickets

We round up all the latest Ipswich Town news in the week that was Archant

We round up all latest Ipswich Town news and features from the week that was, from Luke Chambers opening his heart, Paul Lambert on season ticket pricing and much more.

Alan Judge and Will Keane have impressed during their time at Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHAT Alan Judge and Will Keane have impressed during their time at Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHAT

TOWN TALKING TO JUDGE AND KEANE OVER FUTURES

Paul Lambert says owner Marcus Evans is in talks with Alan Judge and Will Keane regarding extended stays at Portman Road.

He said: “Judgey’s been excellent for us and if it’s something we can do and he’s happy with it then that’s definitely something you would look at.” On Keane, Lambert said. “Marcus has spoken to his agent and he’s another who loves it here,” He continued. “Until his injury he was excellent for us and he’s scored three goals.”

LAMBERT’S ‘EXCITING’ VISION FOR TOWN

Lambert has outlined what he thinks needs to be done as part of his Ipswich Town rebuild, with the club seemingly heading for League One.

“In a couple of months times you’ll all know exactly what’s happening. That’s all I can say for now,” he said.

“I think it will be exciting. I think the club will be in a lot better place if there’s a strategy and a plan and everybody buys into it.”

Manager Paul Lambert wants Luke Chambers to stay at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Manager Paul Lambert wants Luke Chambers to stay at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

LAMBERT ON THE FUTURE OF CAPTAIN CHAMBERS

Lambert was asked about the future of Luke Chambers, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

The captain is talking to owner Marcus Evans regarding his future.

“He’s been great for me and he’s been a great captain,” Lambert said.

“Luke has the option doesn’t he and Luke and Marcus are talking, which is ongoing.

Myles Kenlock and Josh Emmanuel are out of contract this summer. Picture: ARCHANT Myles Kenlock and Josh Emmanuel are out of contract this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

LAMBERT ON MYLES KENLOCK AND JOSH EMMANUEL

Paul Lambert believes Myles Kenlock has ‘a big future’ at Ipswich Town, but wants to see more of Josh Emmanuel between now and the end of the season. “Myles I think has done great and I think he has a big future, the way he is,” Lambert said. “He’s only 22 and in this moment is playing really good for us.

On Emmanuel, Lambert said: “Josh came back and hasn’t played a game under us because it was a big, big ask to throw the kid in and let him go with it. “Josh, we have to see more of. He’s another young kid who’s come through the ranks and it’s an exciting time here for young players, it really is.

LAMBERT ON SEASON TICKET PRICING

Lambert, who has been a big driver behind match day ticket prices being slashed to £12 or less on four occasions recently, was asked if he had given his thoughts to owner Marcus Evans regarding season tickets.

“I would rather play in a full stadium and go with the young ones here – guys I know what I’m going to get from, who I can trust and who the supporters can identify with,” he said.

LAMBERT BACKED BY FORMER BLUE BLOOMFIELD

Matt Bloomfield, a former Ipswich youth product who came through the system alongside Darren Bent and Darren Ambrose, was part of Lambert’s Wycombe Wanderers squad between 2006 and 2008 had his say on the current sitution.

“I was delighted when he got appointed at Ipswich and I didn’t think there was anybody else like him who could galvanise the club and bring it together.

“Results maybe haven’t come as he would have hoped but he’s done a great job of galvanising the club. “There’s not better person to be in charge than Paul Lambert.”

CHAMBERS OPENS HIS HEART ON TOWN’S PLIGHT

Speaking in the match day programme before the clash with Reading, the 33-year-old admitted he was ‘struggling to escape from the reality of the situation’ at Portman Road.

“I’ve enjoyed certain times of this season,” he said.

“Can you enjoy the situation we are in? It’s tough. It’s a hard job and the way I am, I take everything home with me.“I struggle to escape from the reality of the situation we are in. I take it personally.”

Kayden Jackson is one of the seven players and featured for Town U23s in their 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: STEVE WALLER Kayden Jackson is one of the seven players and featured for Town U23s in their 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: STEVE WALLER

SEVEN TOWN PLAYERS LAMBERT MAY WISH TO GET UP TO SPEED FOR LEAGUE ONE

Stuart Watson looks at seven fringe players Paul Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One as Ipswich Town look destined for the drop with 11 games to go.

BUTCHER SAYS IT’S TIME FOR IPSWICH TO MEET LEAGUE ONE CHALLENGE HEAD ON

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher believes it’s time for the Blues to accept relegation and begin embracing the challenge of winning promotion from League One.

“There are still games to go but that’s where we’re going to be – there’s no easy way of saying that,” he said.

“If we accept it we can move on and deal with it and see where we are next season.”

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been linked to MLS side Chicago Fire. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been linked to MLS side Chicago Fire. Photo: Steve Waller

CHAMBERS LINKED TO CHICAGO FIRE

Chambers, who has established himself as one of the club’s most influential captains of modern times was linked to MLS side Chicago Fire, with the defender out of contract in the summer.

Town players celebrate going 2-0 up against Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS Town players celebrate going 2-0 up against Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

ANDY’S ANGLES ON TOWN U23 WIN OVER BURNLEY

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Burnley 2-0 to move seven points clear at the top of their league as Andy Warren reported on the game at Playford Road from Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away.