Ingram and Morphew on target as Marketmen topple leaders Tamworth

PUBLISHED: 21:51 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:59 10 December 2019

Dan Morphew, who headed home Needham Market's second goal in a 2-1 win at Tamworth tonight. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Tamworth 1 Needham Market 2

Needham Market recorded a fine 2-1 away win at leaders Tanworth, in the Southern League Premier Central this evening.

The Lambs began the night six points clear at the top, with the Marketmen down in 15th spot, but it was the Suffolk visitors who ran out deserved winners in front of a crowd of 450 in Staffordshire.

Marcus Garnham made one good early save to deny Gregory Kaziboni, on six minutes, but the Marketmen soon settled and they broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Luke Ingram drilled home from 18 yards out following Adam Mills' throw-in.

Garnham made another good save at the start of the second half, blocking an effort by Tyrell White, while at the other end Joe Marsden was denied by Lambs keeper Jasbir Singh on 50 minutes, and Mills had a goal ruled out for offside on the hour.

However, Richard Wilkins' men did double their lead in the 74th minute, centre-half Dan Morphew heading home a corner by Gareth Heath.

Tamworth pulled a goal back through Danny Creaney from close-in on 76 minutes, and Creaney also hit a post late on.

