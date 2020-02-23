E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Injury-hit Bury suffer second successive home defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:29 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 23 February 2020

Bury Town defender Ollie Fenn, who returned to the side after a long absence with an ankle injury. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury Town 0 Great Wakering Rovers 3

Injury-hit Bury slipped to a second home defeat in four days with a below par performance against a side with one of the best away records in the league, writes DAVID MEESON.

Apart from a brief period, just before the break, the visitors were rarely troubled as they eased to victory, a result which dropped Bury down to fifth but still in a play-off place.

There was some good news for Ben Chenery's men as defender Ollie Fenn returned to the starting line-up after a long-term ankle injury, but he could do little to prevent the final scoreline in a game where Rovers dominated Bury's inexperienced midfield.

Rovers could have gone ahead as early as the fifth minute when Michael Mignot broke clear, only for Bury keeper Ben Mayhew to make a great stop to deflect the effort over the bar.

Cruise Nyadzayo fired wide for the home side after a powerful run, but it was Wakering who remained in the ascendancy and Mayhew was called into action again on the half-hour when he turned a Billy Johnson drive around the post.

From the resultant corner, the unmarked Connor Martin powered home a header from eight yards out to open the scoring.

Bury went close to equalising on the stroke of half-time as Cemal Ramadan crossed for Joe Hood, whose header was cleared off the line. Will Gardner saw his follow-up effort deflected wide.

The hosts were unable to get up a head of steam in the second period and it was Wakering who looked the more dangerous side.

Jacob Wiggins was again denied by Mayhew before Ayomikun Odukoya outpaced the Bury back line on 65 minutes and doubled the advantage with a low drive.

Ross Crane headed over a rare opportunity for Bury, but the visitors made the game safe five minutes from the end of normal time as Odukoya set up substitute Martin Tuohy to crash home No. 3 and send the vast majority of the 316 crowd home disappointed.

