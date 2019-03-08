Top facilities, hard work, Wi-Fi grumbles, bike rides and paintballing - inside Town's remote German base

Ipswich Town are currently in Germany as part of their pre-season tour. Picture: ITFC/ROMANTIK HOTELS Archant

Ipswich Town are in Germany for their pre-season training camp. ANDY WARREN takes a look at their base, where building blocks are being laid for next season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues' hotel is in Lower Saxony. Picture: ROMANTIK HOTELS The Blues' hotel is in Lower Saxony. Picture: ROMANTIK HOTELS

"There aren't many distractions where we go.

"It's just pure work. I don't like any distractions or anything like that. It's one of those ones where you go and you do the work and you work and work and you try and get everything ingrained in their heads and hopefully you get a quick start."

Paul Lambert's words in March will have told the Ipswich Town players exactly what to expect from their German tour base.

The Blues are spending two weeks at the four-star Romantik Hotel Aselager Mühle in North West Germany, and to say it's remote would be an understatement.

The hotel has a FIFA standard training pitch. Picture: ROMANTIK HOTELS The hotel has a FIFA standard training pitch. Picture: ROMANTIK HOTELS

The hotel in Lower Saxony is surrounded by trees, flanked by fields and is an hour's drive away from the nearest city (Osnabruck) and two hours from the nearest airports (Bremen and Dortmund).

MORE: 'Why do people think we're automatically going to be in the top six?' - Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Saturday's friendly with Paderborn in Delbruck took Lambert and his side three hours to get to as they travelled through the back roads due to Autobahn closures, but the club's base is ideally located just 25 minutes from Sunday's Interwetten Cup in the nearby town of Meppen.

Town's fitness coach, Jim Henry, has been the architect of Town's pre-season and put a similar trip in place for Stoke last summer as the Potters stayed at the hotel and competed in the 2018 edition of the Interwetten Cup.

Neither Henry or manager Paul Lambert were around to implement it though after leaving the club at the end of the previous season, with Gary Rowett ultimately taking Stoke on tour.

Facilities

Town's base has all the facilities you could wish for if you're looking for a romantic getaway.

There are forest walks, a gym, saunas, a wellness centre for massages and treatments, an indoor swimming pool, horse riding, restaurants and even a windmill built in 1809.

The Blues are being put through their paces in morning and afternoon sessions. Picture: ROMANTIK HOTELS The Blues are being put through their paces in morning and afternoon sessions. Picture: ROMANTIK HOTELS

MORE: 'We're trying to build something here' - Lambert on Judge links to QPR

But it is also a well-regarded footballing facility with a Fifa-standard training pitch which has been used by some of Germany's top clubs as well as regularly playing host to the country's Under 21 international side.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, FSV Mainz 05, Eintracht Frankfurt, PSV Eindhoven have all used the facility in the past, while Schalke check in just a few hours after the Blues' departure next Monday.

Down to business

A total of 29 players have made the trip; the 22 who featured against Paderborn plus James Norwood, Alan Judge, Jon Nolan, Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears, as well as young back-up goalkeepers Adam Przybek and Harry Wright.

Lambert, assistant Stuart Taylor, first team coach Matt Gill, fitness coach Henry and goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker are all there, as are a range of analysts, medical specialists, logistical staff, a chef and a member of the club's media team.

That's a touring party of around 50.

MORE: Sunday Snap: A few new faces, a wardrobe change and Ipswich Town's very own Piano Man

The Blues' arrival at their base on Thursday was delayed after encountering long delays at security in Dortmund airport, but they were out on the training field bright and early the next morning.

As Lambert has stressed on many occasions this trip is all business, with the building blocks being laid for what all associated with the club hope will be a successful season.

Morning and afternoon sessions are scheduled daily, with a good mix of fitness, ball work and tactical preparation as the club gear up for the new season.

That's entertainment

As Lambert has said, the players really are living in each other's pockets during their 12-day tour.

Evenings are spent in the hotel, with entertainment coming in the form of Toto Nsiala's piano recitals (he's actually pretty good) and Cole Skuse's 'famous' quizzes.

Unreliable Wi-Fi has been a grumble coming from the Town squad, but that hasn't stopped them posting on Instagram or huddling round laptops and iPads to watch Love Island.

MORE: Stu says: Seven things we learned from Ipswich Town's friendly defeat at Paderborn

James Norwood posted a video of the Ipswich Town squad on a bike ride. Picture: JNORS10/INSTAGRAM James Norwood posted a video of the Ipswich Town squad on a bike ride. Picture: JNORS10/INSTAGRAM

Jordan Roberts has been entertaining himself by sneaking up on team-mates with an electric razor, while some members of the squad spent yesterday afternoon on a bike ride through Lower Saxony's tree-flanked roads.

A day off

It's not all work, though.

Following Saturday's game with Paderborn the players and staff had Sunday off, using that time to go paintballing.

Corrie Ndaba and Jank Lankester, pictured during the squad's day off. Picture: ITFC Corrie Ndaba and Jank Lankester, pictured during the squad's day off. Picture: ITFC

But from here on it's back to the grind, leading up to Sunday's tournament in Meppen.

Town's touring squad

Bialkowski, Holy, Wright, Przybek, Emmanuel, Donacien, Kenlock, Clements, Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Nydam, Skuse, Downes, Dozzell, Nolan, Huws, El Mizouni, Judge, Bishop, Lankester, Rowe, Roberts, Dobra, Edwards, Jackson, Norwood, Sears