League One rivals show interest in Ipswich defender Donacien

Janoi Donacien pictured during Town's goaless draw with Gillingham at Portman Road on Boxing Day Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

A string of League One clubs have shown an interest in signing Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien, we understand.

Janoi Donacien in action during Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Janoi Donacien in action during Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

The 26-year-old, signed from Accrington Stanley for a fee of £750,000 in the summer of 2018, has been in-and-out of the Ipswich side during the course of this season, featuring 16 times in all competitions.

Three unnamed clubs are understood to be interested in taking the former Aston Villa youngster on loan, although it is unlikely the Blues would be willing to sanction any departure at this stage.

Donacien fell behind new signing Kane Vincent-Young in August having started the season as first-choice right-back, before enjoying an impressive run in the side following Vincent-Young's groin injury.

Town manager Paul Lambert throws the ball to Janoi Donacien ahead of a Town throw in as he tries to keep the play going. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert throws the ball to Janoi Donacien ahead of a Town throw in as he tries to keep the play going. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

But he hasn't been involved since the 5-3 loss at Lincoln in December, in which he suffered a dead leg which kept him sidelined for a couple of weeks.

In his place Gwion Edwards has begun to grow into the right wing-back role, starting each of Ipswich's five games at the start of 2020.

Donacien returned to the bench for the victory over Accrington Stanley on January 11 but was not named in the matchday squad for either the draw at Oxford or win at Tranmere despite travelling with the squad for both games.

But with Vincent-Young sidelined until the end of February at the earliest, the Blues are likely to hold onto the defender given he is currently the only fit, senior right-back at the club.

Speaking recently, Donacien said: "I just enjoy playing, that's all I want to do to play games.

"The boys were winning and it's a team game so I was just happy for the team, but when my time comes I want to take it and show my best side.

"We have a really good player who has come in (Vincent-Young) and scored a couple of good goals as well so I take my hat off to him."

Donacien is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021.