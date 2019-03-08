Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Middlesbrough revive Knudsen interest with Freiburg and Danish clubs also keen

PUBLISHED: 08:32 26 May 2019

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Middlesbrough, German side Freiburg and clubs in Denmark are interested in signing Jonas Knudsen at the end of his Ipswich Town contract, we understand.

Jonas Knudsen acknowledges fans after the final whistle of the draw against Brentford this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJonas Knudsen acknowledges fans after the final whistle of the draw against Brentford this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Danish international will leave Portman Road when his contract officially comes to an end next month, following 155 appearances for the Blues over four seasons.

The 26-year-old featured sparingly over the second half of last season after making it clear to Ipswich boss Paul Lambert he would be interested in a move elsewhere.

MORE: Exit Interview: Knudsen was Town's 'Mad Dog' whose final-season saga clouds four years at Portman Road

Boro, Bristol City and Stoke were all interested in Knudsen last summer and, despite the departure of Tony Pulis, it's understood Middlesbrough's interest has been rekindled.

Knudsen was also previously linked with Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany but Bundesliga side Freiburg are also thought to be watching the left-back, in case highly-rated started Christian Gunther departs over the summer.

MORE: 'Top six all season has to be the target' - Ipswich Town legend Milton says League One expectations have to be high

Clubs in Knudsen's Danish homeland are also thought to be keen on a move for a player who represented his country at last summer's World Cup, with 13-time Superliga champions FC Copenhagen in the best position to make a move.

Jonas Knudsen and Tom Adeyemi during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJonas Knudsen and Tom Adeyemi during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Middlesbrough revive Knudsen interest with Freiburg and Danish clubs also keen

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Suffolk man arrested after he sent explicit images to undercover policeman

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews tackle shed fire in Combs Ford

Firefighters were called to the scene of a shed fire in Edgar Avenue in Combs Ford near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Lifeboat called out to help yacht in distress

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was called out. Photo: Mick Howes.

‘Top six all season has to be the target’ – Ipswich Town legend Milton says League One expectations have to be high

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Simon Milton was the media team manager at Portman Road yesterday. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists