Middlesbrough revive Knudsen interest with Freiburg and Danish clubs also keen

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Middlesbrough, German side Freiburg and clubs in Denmark are interested in signing Jonas Knudsen at the end of his Ipswich Town contract, we understand.

Jonas Knudsen acknowledges fans after the final whistle of the draw against Brentford this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jonas Knudsen acknowledges fans after the final whistle of the draw against Brentford this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Danish international will leave Portman Road when his contract officially comes to an end next month, following 155 appearances for the Blues over four seasons.

The 26-year-old featured sparingly over the second half of last season after making it clear to Ipswich boss Paul Lambert he would be interested in a move elsewhere.

Boro, Bristol City and Stoke were all interested in Knudsen last summer and, despite the departure of Tony Pulis, it's understood Middlesbrough's interest has been rekindled.

Knudsen was also previously linked with Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany but Bundesliga side Freiburg are also thought to be watching the left-back, in case highly-rated started Christian Gunther departs over the summer.

Clubs in Knudsen's Danish homeland are also thought to be keen on a move for a player who represented his country at last summer's World Cup, with 13-time Superliga champions FC Copenhagen in the best position to make a move.