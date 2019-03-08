Heavy Showers

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Two Irish clubs linked with move for Drinan

PUBLISHED: 12:39 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 18 June 2019

Aaron Drinan has been on loan at Waterford. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Aaron Drinan has been on loan at Waterford. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Two League of Ireland clubs are reportedly keen on signing Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan.

Aaron Drinan in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLSAaron Drinan in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

The youngster has recently returned from a productive loan spell with Waterford, where he scored seven goals, and the Irish Sun are reporting the Munster club are keen to bring him back for a further spell.

However, Dublin-based Bohemians are also said to be interested in the Republic of Ireland Under 21s striker.

Drinan, signed by Mick McCarthy in January 2018, has yet to make his senior debut for the Blues but was on the bench for the FA Cup loss to Sheffield United just a few weeks after his arrival.

MORE: Former Blue Friars opens up on addiction battle and how a police chase in Ipswich cost him his Town career

He was loaned out by Paul Hurst to National League side Sutton United last summer, before joining Waterford later in the season.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking in April, Drinan said he hoped his return to Ireland would help put him in Town manager Paul Lambert's thoughts.

"That's the plan," he said.

"When Mick [McCarthy] left I wasn't really much around the first team squad.

MORE: Town's pre-season clash with Paderborn set for late venue switch

"Even though I was still scoring over there it was a bit of a tough time. All that matters is first team experience rather than scoring for the 23s, so coming back for half a season here definitely benefits me more.

"It gives something for the gaffer to think about if I'm scoring over here because obviously they've got relegated. It will be good if I keep the run going."

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Petition launched over university’s handling of sex assault complaints

Students are backing a petition demanding urgent changes to the way the University of Essex handles sex assault complaints Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Two Irish clubs linked with move for Drinan

Aaron Drinan has been on loan at Waterford. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

One of the ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Felixstowe caught fire on June 18 Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

New restaurant The Foragers Retreat brings wild food and personalised menus to Suffolk

The Forager's Retreat in Pebmarsh, Essex Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Former Blue Friars opens up on addiction battle and how a police chase in Ipswich cost him his Town career

Sean Friars has opened up on his struggles with addiction. Picture: ARCHANT
