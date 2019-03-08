Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Two Irish clubs linked with move for Drinan

Aaron Drinan has been on loan at Waterford. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Two League of Ireland clubs are reportedly keen on signing Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan.

Aaron Drinan in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS Aaron Drinan in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

The youngster has recently returned from a productive loan spell with Waterford, where he scored seven goals, and the Irish Sun are reporting the Munster club are keen to bring him back for a further spell.

However, Dublin-based Bohemians are also said to be interested in the Republic of Ireland Under 21s striker.

Drinan, signed by Mick McCarthy in January 2018, has yet to make his senior debut for the Blues but was on the bench for the FA Cup loss to Sheffield United just a few weeks after his arrival.

He was loaned out by Paul Hurst to National League side Sutton United last summer, before joining Waterford later in the season.

Speaking in April, Drinan said he hoped his return to Ireland would help put him in Town manager Paul Lambert's thoughts.

"That's the plan," he said.

"When Mick [McCarthy] left I wasn't really much around the first team squad.

"Even though I was still scoring over there it was a bit of a tough time. All that matters is first team experience rather than scoring for the 23s, so coming back for half a season here definitely benefits me more.

"It gives something for the gaffer to think about if I'm scoring over here because obviously they've got relegated. It will be good if I keep the run going."