Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 win over Gillingham

Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town beat Gillingham 1-0 tonight. Andy Warren hands out his match marks..

Picture: STEVE WALLER

Tomas Holy

A very quiet opening half, during which he did what was needed with his feet before things livened up for him in the second. He did well to get in the way and stop Dominic Samuel reaching John Akinde’s dangerous cross before saving shots from Jack Tucker, Samuel and Zech Medley. 7

Luke Chambers

Looked to be enjoying himself in the opening period as he consistently managed to get beyond Gwion Edwards on the right flank to either cross or make the box, while also knocking the ball down with a good back-post header to create a chance for Jack Lankester. Was largely untroubled defensively. 7

Luke Woolfenden

The centre back has had to be patient so far this season but came in for his first league start and looked comfortable, just as he did throughout last season, for much of the game. His partnership with Mark McGuinness meant Town were able to move the ball quicker from the back but there were a couple of sticky moments, notably when he was rolled by Akinde far too easily as Gillingham broke. Thankfully Holy saved well. 7

Mark McGuinness

Picture: STEVE WALLER

Like Woolfenden, McGuinness has also had to be patient, waiting for a Town debut in his case. His start was solid, with good balls won both in the air and on the ground while proving an upgrade with the ball at his feet. He had a couple of moments where balls were allowed to bounce when they should have been cleared and made some poor decisions, but given this was his first ever game in a senior team you have to say he did well. 7

Stephen Ward

Credit to the veteran for managing back-to-back games soon after returning from injury and he ultimately played a vital role in the winner, with his clever pass allowing Teddy Bishop to fire home. He had his hands full for much of the game with Jordan Graham and was beaten for pace on a few occasions, but he did well enough. 6

Andre Dozzell

The academy product was extremely busy in this game, moving Town from side to side and looking to play quick balls forward when the opportunity allowed. He was the next man up on free-kick duty, curling an effort just wide, and continued to push throughout the 90 minutes as he drove his side forward. 6

Teddy Bishop

No shortage of effort from the Town midfielder, both looking for attacking openings and working in his own third, but he encountered similar problems to Saturday at Lincoln as he was faced with two deep banks of Gillingham players to run through whenever he looked to make something happen. He came into the game more and more as the second half progressed and had a thunderous shot tipped over the top by Joe Walsh and then his finish for the winner, with his left foot, was superb. They needed a difference maker in a game heading towards a draw and Bishop proved to be it. 8

Picture: STEVE WALLER

Jack Lankester

A second start in four days for the youngster, who this time moved inside to an attacking midfield role he’s played so often in his youth team career. He should probably have scored in the first half when he prodded Chambers’ knockdown onto the underside of the crossbar but was positive throughout, trying a few killer balls which didn’t come off before he was replaced with 15 minutes to go. 6

Gwion Edwards

Much more involved in this game than he was on Saturday, consistently using positive first touches to try and move the ball beyond his man and scuttle into positions to cross or attack the edge of the box. Had some lung-busting runs in the second period and a decent shot which Walsh needed to save, before playing his part in the goal as he headed to Ward inside the box. 7

Freddie Sears

The left-sider’s first half was packed with chances. He was the first to try his luck, having an effort deflected off target before putting the ball in the net following a collision between defender and goalkeeper. He was adjudged to be the cause of it, though, and a free-kick was given. He dragged a free-kick wide and then had a shot from an Edwards cross deflected off target at the near post. He was quiet in the second period before being replaced. 5

Oli Hawkins

It wasn’t always easy for the striker, who had few sights of goal himself and often had to feed off scraps. But he did make some decent contributions, laying off a couple of nice balls and occupying the Gillingham defence in order to free up the Town midfield and wide players to work. Had one good, low cross which Edwards nearly converted but for a Ryan Jackson tackle. Town will need a goal from a striker sooner or later, though. 5

Armando Dobra (for Sears, 68)

The youngster’s first act was to run half the pitch, lose ball then backtrack to win it back himself in his own box. He took risks throughout but wasn’t able to force the issue. 6

Emyr Huws (for Lankester, 76)

Come on as Lakester’s legs ran out and had a header wide as he arrived to meet a cross into the box. Had a few other decent touches. n/a

Keanan Bennetts (for Bishop, 90)

On for the final few minutes and had one good run forward. n/a