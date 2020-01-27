Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues said to be considering January move for in-form Northampton keeper

Ipswich Town have been linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are once again among a number of clubs linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 28-year-old, who was previously said to be interesting Town at the start of December, is set to be out of contract at the promotion-chasing League Two side this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Blues, plus Championship duo Derby County and Blackburn Rovers, are considering making a move for the in-form custodian before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Town saw Bartosz Bialkowski's loan spell at Millwall turn into a permanent switch earlier today, but they still have Wolves loanee Will Norris and summer signing Tomas Holy competing for the No.1 spot with youngsters Adam Przybek and Harry Wright in reserve.

MORE: Ndaba the latest Town player to link up with Ayr United

Lambert might well be preparing for life without Norris after the end of this campaign, with the 26-year-old harbouring ambitions of making the breakthrough for his Premier League employers.

Welsh-born Cornell started his career at Swansea. Following loan spells at Port Talbot, Hereford, St Mirren and Portsmouth, he joined Oldham in the summer of 2015 before moving on to Northampton a year later. The 5ft 11in keeper has been capped by Wales at U21 level and could be set for a senior call-up given his recent displays.