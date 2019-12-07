E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town and Coventry charged by FA after brawl in league clash

PUBLISHED: 17:51 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 11 December 2019

Ipswich and Coventry have been charged by the FA after this brawl on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town and Coventry City have been charged by the Football Association after a brawl between players in their League One clash on Saturday.

The teams are accused of failing to control their players in an ill-tempered exchange during their 1-1 draw at St Andrews' in Birmingham, where the Sky Blues are playing their home games this season.

MORE: 'The priority is the league' - Garbutt looking past cup exit

Town winger Gwion Edwards clashed with Coventry defender Sam McCallum in the 57th minute, sparking a melee involving numerous players from both sides.

The FA said in a statement: "Coventry City FC and Ipswich Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL League One game on Saturday 7 December 2019.

MORE: Stu Says - Thoughts on Town's limp FA Cup defeat

"It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute."

Both clubs have until Friday to respond to the charge, for which a fine is the likely outcome if found guilty.

MORE: 'The worst performance in my time here' - Lambert on Coventry cup loss

Town and Coventry have played each other three times in the last four games - 1-1 draws in Birmingham in both FA Cup and League One action, followed by the Sky Blues' 2-1 win at Portman Road in the cup replay last night.

