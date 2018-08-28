Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Basketball recover well but it’s Myerscough who take deserved victory

PUBLISHED: 14:38 21 November 2018

Ipswich's Rabi Rae beats the defence to make a lay-up Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

National II

Ipswich 87 Myerscough 98

Cameron Hawes looking to set the offence in motion for Ipswich against Myerscough Photo: PAVEL KRICKACameron Hawes looking to set the offence in motion for Ipswich against Myerscough Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Ipswich recovered well from a slow start but were unable to capitalise on their opportunities as they lost to Myerscough at home.

Although the team are still beset by injuries, Ipswich put up a determined performance against a side tipped to be promotion contenders come the end of the season.

The loss sees Ipswich move to a 2-4 record early in the Division II season, with three games remaining before the Christmas break.

In a rematch of last week’s contest in Preston, which had seen the Suffolk side victorious, this time it was Myerscough who got out to a brilliant start. The visitors scored the first 14 points of the game and led by as many as 15 at 19-4, around six minutes into the game.

Ipswich's Veron Eze splits the Myerscough defence. Photo: PAVEL KRICKAIpswich's Veron Eze splits the Myerscough defence. Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

That was the jolt Ipswich needed to stir them into action, and as the hosts clicked up a gear across the first and second quarters it was Colin Dockrell and Veron Eze who contributed 11 points apiece to a run which would end with Ipswich taking a 34-32 lead on a Dockrell three-pointer.

Not for the last time, however, Ipswich seemed to slow down as they took the lead, and Myerscough pounced at the first opportunity to get themselves back in front.

A late flurry before the half-time buzzer saw Myerscough take a somewhat unjustified seven-point advantage into the locker room.

When Callan Low’s three-pointer extended that gap to 14 in the opening minute of the third quarter, it looked as though Myerscough were in position to take over the game.

But for a second time Ipswich fought back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead, with Dockrell and Rabi Rai each scoring twice in an 11-0 run.

Myerscough, and in particular Low and Mate Okros, were shooting too well to be kept down for long, however, and they accelerated away in the fourth quarter to win by 11.

Dockrell poured in 30 points and added 10 rebounds for Ipswich. Eze added 19 points while Ethan Price scored 14 and added eight rebounds.

Ipswich are back on the road next weekend as they travel to Westminster Warriors.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

39 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

13:52 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

12:28 Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

12:12 Ross Halls
In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

10:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen of the Blues’ academy during his early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

06:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: England stars, West Brom, Knudsen’s future and getting locked in at Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Andre Dozzell and Jonas Knudsen

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

‘It’s a privilege for me to be captain’ - Chalobah proud of England role... but focus turns to Town

Yesterday, 16:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah clears the ball during the U20 game against Germany at Colchester. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah was proud to captain England Under 20s in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Colchester on Monday night but has already turned his attention to Ipswich Town’s Friday clash with West Brom.

