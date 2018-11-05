Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Men fight hard but are beaten by league leaders Liverpool

05 November, 2018 - 14:49
Ethan Price led Ipswich with 17 points in their defeat by Liverpool. Picture: NICK WINTER

Ethan Price led Ipswich with 17 points in their defeat by Liverpool. Picture: NICK WINTER

Archant

NBL Division Two

Ipswich 77

Liverpool 103

Ipswich started brightly but were unable to contain unbeaten visitors Liverpool in an up-tempo contest on Saturday.

Veron Eze scored 16 points for Ipswich. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

The game began well for the hosts, with Liverpool struggling early on and Ipswich making a solid start offensively. Eivydas Aleksa and Ethan Price combined for 15 points in the first quarter as Ipswich’s strong shooting from outside the three-point line enabled them to take an early advantage.

From there on, however, Liverpool fought their way back into the game before taking over in the second half. The visitors’ disciplined ball pressure proved effective in limiting Ipswich’s fast-break, and although both sides racked up a large number of turnovers (combining for a remarkable 59), it was Liverpool who were able to benefit from them more consistently.

League leaders Liverpool maximised their size advantage in the second half too, dominating the rebounds at both ends of the floor.

Having seen a five-point first quarter lead turned into a seven-point deficit by half time, Ipswich started slowly in the second and had to rally later in the quarter to reduce the gap to 14.

Cameron Hawes and Veron Eze were scoring consistently for Ipswich but David Ulph had taken over for Liverpool, on his way to a game-high 32 points and 14 rebounds.

Despite a brief run from Ipswich early in the fourth quarter Liverpool were able to put the game to bed and racked up the advantage late on as Ipswich head coach John Ellis turned to his bench.

Price finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Ipswich. Eze added 16, and Aleksa chipped in another 13. Former Ipswich junior Tyme Regent-Bascombe racked up 17 points for the visitors.

“This was always going to be a tough game against a disciplined and very talented side, but we made things harder for ourselves by not taking care of the ball,” admitted coach Ellis.

“I felt that we were still in the game after three quarters, but they showed their talent late on and they’re undefeated for a reason.”

Ipswich now face two straight games against the division’s other undefeated team, Myerscough College, as their difficult start to the season continues.

‘He’ll quickly cut out the silly mistakes’ - Marshall backs Lambert to be a success at Town

12:16 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of his first match in charge on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Marshall believes Paul Lambert has all the qualities to be a success as Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert adds ex-U’s stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

11:55 Mark Heath
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

06:00 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the team can find a way to score goals before the January transfer window comes around.

Kings of Anglia - A bright start, nagging worries and the chance of Town beating the drop

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Opinion A pleasure to watch, Bishop’s return and Nsiala in action - observations as Under 23s draw with Cardiff

Yesterday, 14:52 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andy Warren gives his observations from Ipswich Town Unders 23’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Orient break Tractor Girls’ hearts with late leveller

Yesterday, 14:09 Kieren Standley
Zoe Cossey celebrates her goal with Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLS

National League Division One South East

Leyton Orient 2

Ipswich Town 2

Leyton Orient scored a stunning equaliser with seconds remaining as Ipswich Town Women were held to a 2-2 draw at Mile End Stadium, writes Kieren Standley.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Yesterday, 13:31 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Yesterday, 06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Sunday, November 4, 2018 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Sunday, November 4, 2018
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

