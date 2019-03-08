Ipswich celebrate long-awaited first win of the season

Ipswich batsman, Mark Burch, who made 30 in the nail-biting one-wicket win over Hadleigh.

Ipswich celebrated their first victory of the season, at the ninth time of asking, in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship on Saturday.

Rock bottom of the table, with seven defeats and a no result in their first eight fixtures, Ipswich responded with an exciting one-wicket win over Hadleigh in a Suffolk derby at Clay Hall Farm.

Hadleigh were indebted to a fine century from Kudzai Maunze for managing to post even a modest 204 all out, with three balls of their innings remaining.

The visitors lost both Callum Morrin and Josh Davey with just two runs on the board, before Alex Milnes (23) and Maunze added 50 for the third wicket. Maunze and Dominic Manthorpe (24) then put on 47 for the fourth wicket.

Player-coach Maunze went on to make 117, with 13 boundaries, before he was the eighth wicket to fall. Mark Phillips took three wickets, while the opening pair of Damien Smith (10-4-22-1) and Rob Southall (10-2-38-2) both bowled tightly.

In reply, openers Joe Rusby (19) and Smith (66) shared an opening partnership of 61, with wicketkeeper Mark Burch (30) and Neil Parry (42) making important contributions in the middle order. Ben Wallis took three for 37 off his 10 overs.

From 198 for six, Ipswich slipped to 202 for nine in the late dash for runs, but the last pair of Alex Phillips and Ryan Bumphry saw the hosts squeeze home with one wicket and two balls to spare.

At the other end of the table, Wivenhoe made it seven wins out of nine with an eight-wicket success at Lakenheath.

Wivenhoe captain Matt Durrell won the toss and elected to field, and his side restricted Lakenheath to 210 for six, despite a century opening stand between Chris Baugh (76) and Dom Palmer (38). Shane Leech made 32.

James Butcher starred with the ball, with figures of 10-1-31-4, and although Wivenhoe began poorly with the loss of two early wickets, a superb unbroken stand of 190 between Matt Durrell and Dirk Bruwer saw the Essex side home with 10.3 overs in hand.

Durrell hit five sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 97, off 110 balls, while Bruwer was 88 not out off 108 balls.