Dozzell and Chalobah in England U20 squad for game at Colchester, with Bramble handed coaching role

Andre Dozzell has been called up for the England U20 squad for a game against Germany at Colchester. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Trevoh Chalobah have both been included in the England Under-20 squad for an Elite Game against Germany at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium a week on Monday (7pm ko).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the England U20 squad. Photo: Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the England U20 squad. Photo: Pagepix

Fellow Blues midfielders Flynn Downes and Tayo Edun are on standby for the squad, while Town academy coach Titus Bramble will shadow head coach Paul Simpson and his staff.

MORE: ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Former Town defender Bramble, who went on to play in the Premier League for Newcastle, Wigan and Sunderland, is Town’s Under-16 manager and is currently working on his coaching badges alongside Kieron Dyer.

MORE: Big interview: Skuse on Lambert impact, applause for Roberts and the pain of relegation

Ipswich Town academy coach Titus Bramble will assist England U20 boss Paul Simpson. Photo: Archant Ipswich Town academy coach Titus Bramble will assist England U20 boss Paul Simpson. Photo: Archant

Dyer, who is the club’s joint U18 manager, was invited to assist England U20 boss Paul Simpson ahead of the recent games against Italy and the Czech Republic.

The former England international explained that The FA are keen to get former top level players from recent eras involved in coaching England’s next generation of young talent rather than losing them to first-team management roles or media work.

Dozzell won his first U20s cap in last month’s 1-1 draw in the Czech Republic, Chelsea loanee Chalobah having made his first appearance at that level in September.

MORE: ‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

Fulham loanee Edun won seven U20s caps last season, while Downes is yet to feature at that level having previously featured for the U19s.

England U20s: Will Huffer (Leeds United), Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth), Nathan Trott (West Ham United), Tom Edwards (Stoke City), Reece James (Wigan Athletic, loan from Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City), Easah Suliman (FC Emmen, loan from Aston Villa), Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town, loan from Chelsea), Ben Wilmot (Watford), Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town, loan from Sunderland), Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion), Adam Lewis (Liverpool), Joe Willock (Arsenal), Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria), Grady Diangana (West Ham United), Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion), Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers), George Hirst (OH Leuven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).