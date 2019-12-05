Ipswich handed long trip to Exeter in EFL Trophy
PUBLISHED: 20:31 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:31 05 December 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Ipswich Town have been handed a long trip to Exeter City in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.
After finishing second in their group, Paul Lambert's men won their first knockout match on Wednesday night, winning a penalty shootout at Peterborough United following a 1-1 draw.
The draw for the third round was still regionalised - with teams in the south and north kept apart - but Town still face a 520-mile midweek trip to Devon. The tie is scheduled for the week beginning January 6.
It means Ipswich could face back-to-back long trips to the south west at the start of 2020. If they win their FA Cup replay against Coventry, at Portman Road, next Tuesday then the Blues will face either Plymouth or Bristol Rovers away in the third round on January 4.
With festive games against Gillingham (home, Boxing Day), Lincoln (away, Dec 29) and Wycombe (way, New Year's Day) coming before that, there is the potential for Town to play five games in 13 days at the turn of the year.
Exeter are currently fourth in the League Two table.
FULL DRAW
SOUTHERN SECTION
Walsall v Portsmouth
Bristol Rovers v Stevenage
Newport County v MK Dons
Exeter v Ipswich Town
NORTHERN SECTION
Salford v Port Vale
Scunthorpe v Man City U21s
Tranmere v Leicester U21s
Fleetwood v Accrington Stanley or Bolton