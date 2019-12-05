E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich handed long trip to Exeter in EFL Trophy

PUBLISHED: 20:31 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:31 05 December 2019

Ipswich Town will be heading to Exeter City in the next round of the EFL Trophy. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town have been handed a long trip to Exeter City in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.

After finishing second in their group, Paul Lambert's men won their first knockout match on Wednesday night, winning a penalty shootout at Peterborough United following a 1-1 draw.

The draw for the third round was still regionalised - with teams in the south and north kept apart - but Town still face a 520-mile midweek trip to Devon. The tie is scheduled for the week beginning January 6.

It means Ipswich could face back-to-back long trips to the south west at the start of 2020. If they win their FA Cup replay against Coventry, at Portman Road, next Tuesday then the Blues will face either Plymouth or Bristol Rovers away in the third round on January 4.

With festive games against Gillingham (home, Boxing Day), Lincoln (away, Dec 29) and Wycombe (way, New Year's Day) coming before that, there is the potential for Town to play five games in 13 days at the turn of the year.

Exeter are currently fourth in the League Two table.

FULL DRAW

SOUTHERN SECTION

Walsall v Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers v Stevenage

Newport County v MK Dons

Exeter v Ipswich Town

NORTHERN SECTION

Salford v Port Vale

Scunthorpe v Man City U21s

Tranmere v Leicester U21s

Fleetwood v Accrington Stanley or Bolton

