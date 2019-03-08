E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Crisis? Whar crisis?' - Ipswich fans react as their side go top again at Southend

PUBLISHED: 18:36 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 26 October 2019

Kayden Jackson and James Norwood celebrate the second goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's 3-1 victory at Southend United.

After back-to-back defeats against Accrington Stanley and Rotherham United earlier in the week, Ipswich bounced back well to win at Roots Hall.

James Norwood got the ball rolling after eight minutes as he finished neatly from Kayden Jackson's pass, before doubling the lead after the break as the two combined again in the second half.

Jackson made it three to complete the job before the hosts grabbed a late equaliser.

The win takes Ipswich back to the top of League One.

Town fans have been reacting to the win and you can read a selection of their thoughts above.

