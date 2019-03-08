'Crisis? Whar crisis?' - Ipswich fans react as their side go top again at Southend

Kayden Jackson and James Norwood celebrate the second goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's 3-1 victory at Southend United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After back-to-back defeats against Accrington Stanley and Rotherham United earlier in the week, Ipswich bounced back well to win at Roots Hall.

You may also want to watch:

James Norwood got the ball rolling after eight minutes as he finished neatly from Kayden Jackson's pass, before doubling the lead after the break as the two combined again in the second half.

Jackson made it three to complete the job before the hosts grabbed a late equaliser.

The win takes Ipswich back to the top of League One.

Town fans have been reacting to the win and you can read a selection of their thoughts above.