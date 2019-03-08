Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich JAFFA and Colchester Harriers win Ekiden Relay open titles

PUBLISHED: 20:21 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:21 16 July 2019

Helen Davies, on her way to posting the quickest female time over the 10K leg at the Ipswich JAFFA Ekiden Relays. Picture: IPSWICH JAFFA FACEBOOK

Helen Davies, on her way to posting the quickest female time over the 10K leg at the Ipswich JAFFA Ekiden Relays. Picture: IPSWICH JAFFA FACEBOOK

Archant

Colchester Harriers and Ipswich JAFFA lifted the main open team titles at the ever-popular Ipswich JAFFA Ekiden Relays, held over six stages totalling the marathon distance 26.2 miles (42.2K) at Woodbridge School on Sunday.

Laura Thomas, who clocked the second fastest female time for the 0K distance at the Ekiden Relays. Picture: IPSWICH JAFFA FACEBOOKLaura Thomas, who clocked the second fastest female time for the 0K distance at the Ekiden Relays. Picture: IPSWICH JAFFA FACEBOOK

JAFFA retained their ladies' open crown, while the dominant Colchester Harriers repeated their triple feat of last year, winning the men's open, male over-40 and male over-50 sections.

After an initial leg of 7.2K, there were three 5K and two 10K legs, run alternately, to make up the marathon distance around a 2.5K loop.

For the victorious JAFFA female team, Katie Austin ran the first leg (28:57), and she was backed up by international marathon star Helen Davies (36:02) and Laura Thomas (37:37) over 10K, and the trio of George Humphries (20:09), Rachel Hamblyn (21:33) and Jasmine Bilner (21:43) over 5K.

They registered a winning time of 2:46:04, a little adrift of the course record of 2:43:02 set by West Suffolk in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Harriers set two new course records on their way to a men's whitewash.

The senior men swept to victory for the third consecutive year in a time of 2:-24:45, thanks to the efforts of Ramadan Osman, Ermeas Afewerki, Dean Williamson, Jason Gunn, Nath Filer, and Mark McKeown.

Second spot went to Framlingham Flyers, via good runs from Andrew Rooke (7.2K), 10K displays by Jim Last and Lee Barber, and 5K showing from Jason Marter, Ethan Turner and Mark Hayden.

Colchester Harriers' over-40 veteran squad set a new course record of 2:29:51 in their category. This sextet comprised Doug McGilvray, Kevin Higgens, Adrian Mussett, Jon Nears, Paul Rodgers, and Ged McMillan.

The impressive Mussett clocked the fastest 10K of the day, with his 32:40.

In the other distances, Andrew Rooke, in the colours of Framlingham Flyers, ran 94 seconds quicker than anyone else over the opening 7.2K leg, with a time of 22:32.

Laura Shewbridge, of Hadleigh Hares, ran the quickest female time on the first leg with 26:53, while Helen Davies' swift 36:02 was easily the fastest over the 10K.

You may also want to watch:

Teenager Charlie Wakefield, running for the Saint Edmund Pacers mixed team, clocked the fastest 5K of the day in 16:39. A busy Davies ran a modest 18:00 (by her standards) representing a JAFFA mixed team, for the quickest female leg.

The Colchester club's winning over-50s team also set a new course standard with a combined 2:40:52. Paul Dellar, Jay Waite, Allen Smalls, Pete West, Clive Thomas, and Paul Mingay made up their team.

The Harriers' senior ladies were runners-up to JAFFA, posting 2:48:23 through the efforts of Heidi Steele, Stacey Eyres, Sarah Stradling, Milly Presland, Aiko Hennington, and Ella Neale.

JAFFA won the female veteran category, Bungay Black Dog lifted the female super veterans' top award and Waveney Valley were the first mixed team. Saint Edmund Pacers won the over-70s title, with 'Kruisers Pushing Limits' first in the social category.

Results

Results from Ipswich JAFFA Ekiden Relays:

Individuals:

7.2K leg, top five men: 1 A Rooke (Fram/Flyers) 22:32; 2 R Osman (Col/Harr) 24:06; 3 J Calvert (JAFFA) 24:55; 4 N Adams (NNBR) 24:59; 5 S Burdett (Stowmarket) 25:14. Top five ladies: 1 L Shewbridge (Hadleigh) 26:53; 2 H Steele (Col/Harr) 27:33; 3 L Howe (Beccles & Bungay) 28:49; 4 K Austin (JAFFA) 28:57; G Porch (Stowmarket) 30:38.

5K, top 10 men: 1 C Wakefield (Pacers) 16:39; 2 E Afewerki (Col/Harr) 16:50; 3 M McKeown (Col/Harr) 17:11; 4 J Gunn (Col/Harr) 17:12; 5 P Wain (JAFFA) 17:23; 6 J Marter (Fram/Flyers) 17:30; 7 S Cooper (Harwich) 17:35; 8 A Wade (JAFFA) 17:35; 9 J Glanfield (Felixstowe) 17:37; 10 C Sellens (Col/Harr) 17:37. Top five ladies; 1 H Davies (JAFFA) 18:00; 2 S Lines (Waveney Valley) 18:40; 3 K Everett (Fram/Flyers) 18:56; 4 C Neale (NNBR) 19:14; 5 A Hales (Bures) 19:17.

10K, top 10 men: 1 A Mussett (Col/Harr) 32:43; 2 M Jeffries (Waveney Valley) 33:02; 3 D Williamson (Col/Harr) 34:15; 4 R Davidson (Bure Valley) 35:01; 5 N Filer (Col/Harr) 35:10; 6 A Wade (JAFFA) 35:18; 7 D Bain (Waveney Valley) 35:21; 8 M Pyatt (Dereham) 35:29; 9 T Gavin (Felixstowe) 35:47; 10 K Tilley (JAFFA) 35:51. Top five ladies: 1 H Davies (JAFFA) 36:02; 2 L Thomas (JAFFA) 37:37; 3 A Henington (Col/Harr) 38:55; 5 J Andrews (Bungay BD) 38:55.

Top three men's open teams: 1 Col/Harr 2:24:45; 2 Fram/Flyers 2:28:32; 3 JAFFA 2:29:34. Top three women's open teams: 1 JAFFA 2:46:04; 2 Col/Harr 2:48:23; 3 Hadleigh 3:01:35.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Clacton murder victim named by police

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Murder probe launched after woman is found dead in Clacton

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Villages say ‘No’ to Northern Bypass

Dr Dan Poulter and Robin Vickery work closely together - but they're on opposite sides of the Northern Route debate. Picture: Contributed

Will fast food drive-through replace Bury St Edmunds recycling centre?

Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in Rougham Hill is up for sale. Photo Getty Images / Archant. .

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists