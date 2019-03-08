Wins for Davies and Rock at Ipswich Twilight 10K

Runners congregate for the start of the Ipswich Twilight 10K, held outside Ipswich Town Football Club. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

There was a double Suffolk success at the Ipswich Building Society Ipswich Twilight 10K this evening, with individual victories for Danny Rock and Helen Davies in very warm conditions.

Danny Rock approaches the half-way mark on his way to victory at the Ipswich Twilight 10K. Picture: CARL MARSTON Danny Rock approaches the half-way mark on his way to victory at the Ipswich Twilight 10K. Picture: CARL MARSTON

This year's event promised to be even bigger and better than previous years, with a new course and a new race headquarters at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, and it did not disappoint.

Runners had to cope with the energy-sapping heat, but both Rock and Davies made light of the conditions to take the individual titles.

For Rock, a member of Felixstowe Road Runners, it was his "best-ever race," while for Davies, by contrast, it was a mere welcome break from heavy training in her build up to running for Great Britain at the IAU 50km World Championships, to be held in Brasov, Romania, on September 1.

Rock went through the finish-line in about 32mins 13secs, although that has yet to be ratified.

Helen Davies, on her way to retaining her ladies' title at the Ipswich Twilight 10K, in the colours of Ipswich JAFFA. Picture: CARL MARSTON Helen Davies, on her way to retaining her ladies' title at the Ipswich Twilight 10K, in the colours of Ipswich JAFFA. Picture: CARL MARSTON

"I had to work really hard, but I enjoyed it," enthused Rock, who is coached by former leading Suffolk athlete Nigel Powley.

"I planned to run at between 5mins 10secs and 5:15 pace all the way around, and I think I managed that.

"I got a lead early on, and I kept it. I could see what sort of lead I had, at various points on the course, because there were some out-and-back stretches and several tight turns.

"However, I knew what the course was like, and so I had practised taking the tight turn as wide as possible. There were three tight turns on each lap, and so six sharp turns in all.

"I don't mind the heat. I have just come back from working for a few weeks in Estonia, where it was very hot, although there was also a lot of rain.

"I've had to come back from injury recently, after having problems with my calf and knee ligaments, but I feel good now.

"In fact, this was definitely my best ever race, and my coach Nigel Powley will be delighted," added 37-year-old Rock, who was brought up in Trimley and now lives in Sproughton.

Second spot went to Ryan Prout, of Brentwood Running Club.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Davies retained her Ipswich Twilight 10K title by finishing fifth overall, in a time of approximately 33mins 51secs.

"I had not planned to run so fast, because I am bang in the middle of a hard block of training for my ultra race," explained Davies, who is a member of host club Ipswich JAFFA and coached by one of the event organisers, Clive Sparkes.

Davies continued: "I thought I might run about 35 minutes, and was in two minds whether to run at all, because I did 90 miles in training last week and have run about 50 up to this point this week.

"But it's my local race, and I wanted to do it. There are lots of twists and turns, but I'm happy with my run.

"I was scheduled to do my long run tomorrow (Saturday), but instead I will do a 10-miler and then do the long run a day later on Sunday," added Davies.

The race started on Constantine Road, outside the football club, and finish on the practise ground within the stadium area.

And the new route saw runners cover two laps around the town centre, with several out-and-back stretches, which proved very spectator friendly.

Runners went out along Princes Street, with an out-and-back stretch up Civic Drive, and then sections along the Buttermarket, Tavern Street, the Cornhill and Westgate Street.

They then doubled back and continued along Carr Street, Upper Orwell Strett, Tacket Street and Upper Brook Street, before returning to the Buttermarket and completing the lap down Queen Street, Friars Street, Franciscan Way and Princes Street back towards the football club.

Organised by Ipswich JAFFA, the 10K event has had big fields over the last four years, starting in 2015 when Tom Fairbrother led home a field of 700 in 33:31.

There were 996 finishers in 2016, with individual victories for Richard Green (35mins 26secs) and Emma Mortimer (39:34), while numbers grew to 1,270 finishers in 2017, spearheaded by race winner Ben Carpendale (34:19), of Felixstowe Road Runners, and West Suffolk AC's Megan Newton (36:22).

Last year, records were smashed with Ipswich Harriers' Jack Millar leading home a field of 1,295 finishers in an electric 30:40. Millar won the Framlingham 10K a month later, in 30:58.

JAFFA's own international marathon star, Helen Davies, was the first female and sixth overall in 34:15. She therefore retained her title this evening, on a different course.