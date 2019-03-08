Davies 'so excited' to be selected to run for Great Britain at World 50K Champs
Suffolk athlete Helen Davies has been selected to run for Great Britain at the IAU 50km World Championships.
Davies has been named in a 10-strong squad to represent her country over the ultra distance in Brasov, Romania, later this year on September 1.
The experienced Davies, Suffolk's leading lady and a stalwart of Ipswich JAFFA, turns 40 later this year but she shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, the opposite is the case.
The Ipswich-based 39-year-old, who lives in Rushmere St Andrew, celebrated a personal best time of 2hrs 34mins 06secs on her way to completing a hat-trick of titles at the Brighton Marathon a month ago.
This followed on from her wins at Brighton in 2017 (2:42:37) and again last year (2:38:41), so continuing her impressive comeback after taking a break from competitive running to start a family.
Davies had represented her country at the European Championships (in Barcelona) and Commonwealth Games (in Delhi), both in 2010, while her previous best for the marathon, before her exploits at Brighton last month, had been her 2:34:11 landmark from the London Marathon of 2012.
However, these looming 50K Championships will be the first time that Davies has raced over more than the marathon distance (26.2 miles, or 42.2K).
"I'm so excited, and it will be an honour to run for Great Britain again," enthused Davies.
"I'm excited that it's a World Championships, and that this is a brand new challenge for me. Racing over 50K is also something that I have always wanted to try.
"I have run 28 miles in training, in the build-up to a marathon, so I'm hoping to make a good fist of it. I love running a long way."
Davies will be joined by Olympian Aly Dixon (Sunderland Strollers), Hannah Oldroyd (Ribble Valley Harriers) Julie Briscoe (Wakefield) and Danielle Nimmock (City of Norwich AC) in the British women's squad.
The men's quintet will comprise Paul Martelletti (Victoria Park), Lee Grantham (East Cheshire), Dan Nash (Cardiff), Alex Milne (Enfield & Haringey) and Kevin Rojas (Brighton).
The last time these championships were staged, back in 2016, Great Britain & Northern Ireland won team gold in the women's race, and team silver in the men's event.