Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues among clubs linked to young Portuguese goalkeeper

Ipswich Town have been linked to Portuguese youth international keeper Gonçalo Tabuaço. Photo: Archant PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are among several English clubs interested in teenage Portuguese goalkeeper Gonçalo Tabuaço, according to reports.

Record, a Portuguese tabloid sports newspaper, says that the Blues, Reading and Charlton are ‘weighing up a move’.

The 19-year-old, who has represented his country at youth level, is yet to break into the first team at relegation-threatened Primeira Liga side Portimonese SC.

Ipswich Town currently have just one senior keeper in Tomas Holy following the return of loanee Will Norris to his parent club Wolves. Blues boss Paul Lambert currently has young duo Adam Przybek and Harry Wright as back-up.

The Record reports: “Recently appointed as the best Portuguese goalkeeper of his year of birth (2001), Gonçalo Tabuaço was trained in the schools of FC Porto, Paços de Ferreira and Vitória de Guimarães and in this last club he even had a termination clause of ten million euros.

“Three years ago, the goalkeeper was on the verge of committing himself to Leicester (following a trial).”