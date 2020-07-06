Ipswich Town keen to add a striker to squad... with Sunderland front man linked

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Sunderland front man Charlie Wyke is an Ipswich Town transfer target, according to Football Insider.

Wyke has scored 11 goals in 60 appearances since joining the Black Cats in a £400k deal from Bradford in the summer of 2018 and it’s been reported that the North East club are ready to cash in on a player who is now entering the final year of his deal.

The 6ft 2in striker was let go by his hometown club of Middlesbrough before scoring regularly for Carlisle (League Two) and Bradford (League One).

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that manager Paul Lambert sees adding a striker to his squad among his top priorities, with owner Marcus Evans having agreed to fund a move for the level of player who can provide stiff competition for James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and Freddie Sears.

It’s understood that the Blues also weighed up a move for League Two’s top-scorer Eoin Doyle. The 32-year-old Irishman – who netted 25 goals for promoted side Swindon during a loan spell from Bradford – looks set to join newly-relegated fourth-tier club Bolton on a Bosman free transfer.

Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has said: “We do need to make some additions to the squad and hope to be able to do that over the next few weeks and months. It won’t be easy, because of the financial hit we have taken, but there might also be some opportunities for us too. There are going to be a lot of free agents available.

“So yes, we are going to try and sign players. We need to strengthen the squad. We want to be back in the Championship and pushing forwards.

“We’ve done our scouting, we know the areas of the squad we are focusing on and we have some targets.”