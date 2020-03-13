Ipswich Town offer ticket refund on games postponed due to coronavirus

Ipswich Town have seen two games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are offering a refund on tickets sold for their two games which have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Please note - Tickets will remain valid for the re-scheduled event, however should you wish to obtain a refund on any of the postponed games then please return your tickets for a full refund. https://t.co/kufTmDAIc0 — Ipswich Town FC Tickets (@ITFC_Tickets) March 13, 2020

It was announced this morning that no Premier League and Football League games will be played until April 4 at the earliest, at which point the situation will be reassessed again.

For Ipswich Town, it means scheduled matches against Bristol Rovers (away, tomorrow) and Portsmouth (home, next Saturday) are off. The Blues already had a blank weekend at the end of March due to the fact that was when they had originally been scheduled to play Bury, who were expelled from League One.

The club have said that tickets sold for those two games will remain valid for the re-scheduled event, but those wishing to do so can obtain a full refund.