Spotlight on the Ipswich parkrun

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

PUBLISHED: 16:13 11 November 2018

Runners enjoying the bright conditions at the 322nd staging of the Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Runners enjoying the bright conditions at the 322nd staging of the Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

s always, first-time novices mixed with experienced athletes to run parkrun on Saturday morning, none more so than at the weekly Ipswich parkrun at Chantry Park.

A colourful group of runners in action at Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, in Chantry Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGEA colourful group of runners in action at Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, in Chantry Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Many of a bumper field of 334 were running parkrun for the first time, and this distinguished group included Callum Coomber, Chris Rice, Tomascz Buczek, Georgina Edwards, Jenny Lamb, Joyce Mlambo, Ella Evans, Thomas Diduca andAndy Palmer.

At the head of the field, Adam Howlett, of Framlingham Flyers, finished first in 17mins 48secs, exactly one minute adrift of his personal best for this 5K course. It was his 205th parkrun.

Kieran Hayles, of Sudbury Joggers, celebrated a course PB of 17:59 in second, while Freddie Adams, a teenager from Ipswich Harriers, also set a PB with 18:16.

Louise Farrell was first lady on her first visit to the Ipswich parkrun in 22:01, although junior Chloe Gilbert (Ipswich Harriers), was only four seconds behind.

Video Sears’ cool finish, Edwards’ crisp volley and Knudsen switching off – watch highlights of Reading 2 Ipswich Town 2

44 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

12:46 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Reading. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Opinion Northstander: It’s far more positive, but it’s also a desperate race against time

09:58
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Northstander Terry Hunt knows things on the pitch appear better. And asks what on earth has happened to that lot up the A140?

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

06:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Yesterday, 18:56 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed his side’s first half display in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Reading and insists the wins will come to lift the Blues out of the Championship relegation zone.

Video Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town’s draw at Reading

Yesterday, 18:55 Andy Warren
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Yesterday, 17:05 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

Yesterday, 16:57 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears shoots through a crowd of bodies at Reading during the second half Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Yesterday, 10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

