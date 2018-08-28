Spotlight on the Ipswich parkrun

Runners enjoying the bright conditions at the 322nd staging of the Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Archant

s always, first-time novices mixed with experienced athletes to run parkrun on Saturday morning, none more so than at the weekly Ipswich parkrun at Chantry Park.

A colourful group of runners in action at Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, in Chantry Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE A colourful group of runners in action at Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, in Chantry Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Many of a bumper field of 334 were running parkrun for the first time, and this distinguished group included Callum Coomber, Chris Rice, Tomascz Buczek, Georgina Edwards, Jenny Lamb, Joyce Mlambo, Ella Evans, Thomas Diduca andAndy Palmer.

At the head of the field, Adam Howlett, of Framlingham Flyers, finished first in 17mins 48secs, exactly one minute adrift of his personal best for this 5K course. It was his 205th parkrun.

Kieran Hayles, of Sudbury Joggers, celebrated a course PB of 17:59 in second, while Freddie Adams, a teenager from Ipswich Harriers, also set a PB with 18:16.

Louise Farrell was first lady on her first visit to the Ipswich parkrun in 22:01, although junior Chloe Gilbert (Ipswich Harriers), was only four seconds behind.