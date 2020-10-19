Lambert voices lockdown fears as Ipswich Town await coronavirus results ahead of Doncaster trip

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson was sent for a Covid-19 test after showing symptoms last Friday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town are awaiting coronavirus test results for all of their players and first team staff ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA

Kayden Jackson was told to stay away from training last Friday after reporting symptoms of the virus, the striker subsequently missing Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Accrington Stanley, with the rest of the squad and staff tested as a precaution this morning.

We’ve already seen Crewe twice postpone games in League One during the early stages of the campaign due to players receiving positive tests hours before kick-off. Should that become a regular occurrence throughout the league, it will become a struggle to squeeze all of the games into an already truncated schedule.

Players who do return positive tests have to self isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

MORE: Town duo named in League One team of the week

Meanwhile, the EFL remains locked in negotiations with the Premier League over a financial rescue package that is urgently required to save clubs struggling to pay the bills without any gate receipts.

Blues boss Paul Lambert has said he has concerns about how the League One season will pan out amidst a second spike in coronavirus cases throughout the country.

With his side topping the table after a six-game unbeaten start (W5 D1), the Scot said: “I was never sure how we would start, or how any team would start, because the pandemic has been really tough for everybody. I’ve still got reservations at the minute about where football is going to end up.

“I really don’t know how this season is going to pan out. A lot can happen. Teams are going to have get the games in within so many weeks. Nobody knows if we’re going to have a national lockdown again. I really don’t know what football will do if that happens.”

MORE: ‘He’s been so clinical... he deserves it all’ - Huws’ praise for red-hot Edwards

Assessing his side’s impressive start, the Blues boss said: “We’ve only dropped two points, and that was when we had 10 men for a long time at MK Dons, so it’s been near enough pitch perfect. But there’s a long way to go.

“I love the way we are playing. I don’t want them to be robotic. Maybe 60/70% is what we tell them, the rest is about them being creative. If people go away having watched us play saying ‘that team was excellent’ – that’s important to me.

“Every game is tough. We’ll lose certain games, but in this moment we’re playing really good.”

After tomorrow night, Town face Lincoln (a), Gillingham (h), Crewe (h) and Sunderland (a).

“People say the table takes shape after 10 games don’t they? I’m never quite sure,” said Lambert. “We just have to take it game-by-game.”