Thousands watch Ipswich Rugby Club video filmed to show support for heroes in coronavirus fight

Ipswich Rugby Club have put together a 'pass it on' video to show support for the NHS and keyworkers during the current coronavirus pandemic Picture: Ipswich RFC Facebook Archant

While Ipswich Rugby Club is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of their players have shown their skills in a special ‘pass it on’ video filmed to support the NHS and other key workers.

The video, which features club players, staff, youth teamers and more, has already been watched more than 15,000 times on Facebook.

Henry Gaskin, club vice-chairman, explained that they decided to put something together as the club boasts many key workers amongst its membership of more than 1,000.

He said: “As a club we have around 400 playing members with boys and girls from Under 6s through to three senior men’s teams and a women’s team.

“We have many key workers at the club, ranging from health professionals – one player who is a paramedic had time to contribute a clip! – to other vital staff working extremely hard to keep the town and country going.

“We thought this video would be a good way to show our support for them. We have also been offering support in other ways, giving supplies of surgical gloves plus food and drink to the NHS, as well as offering support to our elderly and vulnerable club members to help them stay safe.”

Gaskin added that yesterday was due to have been the club’s annual mini-rugby festival.

He continued: “The club is celebrating its 150th anniversary season from September, which makes it one of the oldest rugby clubs in the world,

“We were going to use our April festivals and matches to preview some of the plans we have for the celebration, but sadly have not been able to, so we thought the video would also be a great way to launch our new club logo and also get people excited about their return to rugby later in the year.

“The video had contributions from all parts of the clubs – boys, girls, men and women players, as well as parents, committee members and the groundsman! People have uploaded clips throughout the last week, no doubt having some fun putting them together, and we spent many hours editing them together over the last couple of days.

“It’s great to see the faces of some of the players from throughout the club, and we look forward to seeing them all again in person soon.”