Will Town's 5-0 win at Bolton be expunged from the records?

James Norwood celebrates his penalty conversion in the 5-0 win at Bolton. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town hit the top of the League One table yesterday following a 5-0 win at crisis club Bolton Wanderers, but there is now a chance that result could ultimately be expunged from the records.

Bolton have been in administration since May and there have been continual delays regarding a takeover.

There appeared to finally be progress last week when former suitor Laurence Bassini's court order to block the sale of the club to Football Ventures was adjourned.

Administrator Paul Appleton said a deal was 'on the brink of completion', but still there has been no announcement.

Now the EFL, rapidly running out of patience, have set the club a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday to complete a sale or risk being withdrawn from the league.

A statement reads: "The EFL Board remains concerned at the ongoing delays at Bolton Wanderers that have prevented the conclusion of the various sale agreements and documents that would result in the Club's exit from administration.

"Having been previously advised in writing on the morning of the start of the season that the deal was all but agreed and only awaiting completion signatures, there has been constant contradictory information and no finalisation of the deal.

"The current situation cannot continue and the time to resolve the current impasse is now fast running out. Whilst it is understood as recently as yesterday that the parties were once again in a position to complete the formalities, there appears to be additional frustrating delays that are only serving to have a negative and detrimental impact.

"The EFL urges all parties to communicate and come together to find the necessary and final solutions so that Bolton Wanderers can start to plan for its long term future and end months of uncertainty for all those associated with the Club, in particular the players, staff, supporters and the local Bolton community.

"If a successful conclusion to a sale is not found or there are no credible plans for the Club to continue the season in administration by the planned Board meeting at 5pm on Tuesday 27 August 2019, then the EFL Board will consider lifting the suspension on the Notice of Withdrawal of the Club's membership of the League which was issued when the Club entered into administration in May 2019."

Meanwhile, Bury - who also started the League One season under administration and are yet to fulfil a fixture - have also been given a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday to complete a sale.

Owner Steve Dale said late on Friday he had agreed a deal to sell the club to analytics company C&N Sporting Risk, granting them a stay of execution.

Prospective buyer C&N Sporting Risk said it was 'disappointing' the extension granted was not longer.

"As we said last night (Friday), there are a number of serious outstanding issues to be addressed," the company said in a statement.

"It is disappointing the EFL has chosen to go for such a short extension, especially given this is a Bank Holiday weekend and our main legal adviser is unavailable until Wednesday.

"We will, however, seek to gain answers to the main outstanding questions in the short time available but this does make the task much more challenging.

"It would be a huge pity if the club were to fold because of lack of time to do the due diligence necessary for such a complicated scenario."