How all of Ipswich Town’s players have been rated in new FIFA 21 game

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 September 2020

FIFA 21 has been released this week - but how have the Ipswich Town players been rated? Photo: EA Sports

EA Sports has launched the latest edition of the FIFA computer game series this week – FIFA 21 – and, as ever, the way players up and down the land have been rated is a talking point.

How Ipswich Town's players have been rated in the new FIFA 21 game. Photo: EA SportsHow Ipswich Town's players have been rated in the new FIFA 21 game. Photo: EA Sports

James Norwood and Gwion Edwards are the Blues’ top ranked players with ratings of 67, with eight players behind them locked on ratings of 66 – Cole Sksue, Kane Vincent-Young, Jon Nolan, Luke Chambers, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Kayden Jackson and Flynn Downes.

Town’s other remaining ‘silver’ players – all on ratings of 65 – are Myles Kenlock, Emyr Huws, Luke Woolfenden, Toto Nsiala, Tomas Holy and Teddy Bishop. Everyone else has been given ‘bronze’ status.

You can see all the ratings here.

TOP FIVE FOR ‘PACE’

Kayden Jackson - 91

Kane Vincent-Young - 87

Gwion Edwards - 81

Janoi Donacien - 78

James Norwood - 77

TOP FIVE FOR ‘SHOOTING’

James Norwood - 77

Kayden Jackson - 64

Freddie Sears - 64

Alan Judge - 64

Emyr Huws - 64

TOP FIVE FOR ‘PASSING’

Alan Judge- 68

Teddy Bishop - 67

Andre Dozzell - 66

Jon Nolan & Emyr Huws – 65

TOP FIVE FOR ‘DEFENDING’

Flynn Downes – 67

Luke Chambers – 66

Cole Skuse – 66

Luke Woolfenden – 65

James Wilson & Toto Nsiala – 63

TOP FIVE FOR ‘PHYSICAL’

Toto Nsiala - 85

Luke Chambers - 78

Flynn Downes - 73

Janoi Donacien - 72

James Norwood & Cole Skuse - 71

TOP FIVE FOR ‘WEAK FOOT’

James Norwood – 4*

Cole Skuse – 4*

Kane Vincent-Young – 4*

Jon Nolan – 4*

Andre Dozzell – 4*

