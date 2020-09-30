How all of Ipswich Town’s players have been rated in new FIFA 21 game

EA Sports has launched the latest edition of the FIFA computer game series this week – FIFA 21 – and, as ever, the way players up and down the land have been rated is a talking point.

James Norwood and Gwion Edwards are the Blues’ top ranked players with ratings of 67, with eight players behind them locked on ratings of 66 – Cole Sksue, Kane Vincent-Young, Jon Nolan, Luke Chambers, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Kayden Jackson and Flynn Downes.

Town’s other remaining ‘silver’ players – all on ratings of 65 – are Myles Kenlock, Emyr Huws, Luke Woolfenden, Toto Nsiala, Tomas Holy and Teddy Bishop. Everyone else has been given ‘bronze’ status.

TOP FIVE FOR ‘PACE’

Kayden Jackson - 91

Kane Vincent-Young - 87

Gwion Edwards - 81

Janoi Donacien - 78

James Norwood - 77

TOP FIVE FOR ‘SHOOTING’

James Norwood - 77

Kayden Jackson - 64

Freddie Sears - 64

Alan Judge - 64

Emyr Huws - 64

TOP FIVE FOR ‘PASSING’

Alan Judge- 68

Teddy Bishop - 67

Andre Dozzell - 66

Jon Nolan & Emyr Huws – 65

TOP FIVE FOR ‘DEFENDING’

Flynn Downes – 67

Luke Chambers – 66

Cole Skuse – 66

Luke Woolfenden – 65

James Wilson & Toto Nsiala – 63

TOP FIVE FOR ‘PHYSICAL’

Toto Nsiala - 85

Luke Chambers - 78

Flynn Downes - 73

Janoi Donacien - 72

James Norwood & Cole Skuse - 71

TOP FIVE FOR ‘WEAK FOOT’

James Norwood – 4*

Cole Skuse – 4*

Kane Vincent-Young – 4*

Jon Nolan – 4*

Andre Dozzell – 4*