Town's game at Accrington now a 12pm Sunday kick-off due to Sky selection

Ipswich Town fans pictured in the away end at Accrington Stanley last season. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town's game at Accrington Stanley has been moved to a Sunday 12pm kick-off - on October 20 - after being selected for broadcast by Sky Sports.

As a result, the Blues' home game against Rotherham has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday, October 23 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Ipswich to Accrington is a near 500-mile, nine-hour round trip. Those wishing to travel on the day from Suffolk will have to set off at 6am at the latest in order to make the Wham Stadium in time.

Town faced Accrington for the first time ever last season, losing 1-0 in Lancashire to exit the FA Cup at the first hurdle.

The Blues have former Stanley players Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien in their ranks.

Town have had a poor record in front of the television cameras in recent years. They are currently on a 14-game winless streak that goes back to a 1-0 victory at MK Dons in December 2015.

Since Noel Hunt's dramatic late winner at Charlton in November 2014, Town have played 28 games on television and won just two of them (D9 L17).