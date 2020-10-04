Breaking

Helen Davies has unfinished business with marathon after she suffers in the wet and cold of London Marathon

Great Britain's Helen Davies, of Ipswich. in action during the women's elite race at this morning's Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture: PA PA Wire

Suffolk athlete Helen Davies still has unfinished business with the marathon, after the terrible weather conditions put paid to her chances of a personal best time at this morning’s elite-only London Marathon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen Davies, Suffolk's leading long-distance athlete, who suffered with the cold and wet conditions in the elite women's race at the London Marathon this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Helen Davies, Suffolk's leading long-distance athlete, who suffered with the cold and wet conditions in the elite women's race at the London Marathon this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Davies was targeting a time of in-or-around the Olympic Games qualifying mark of just under 2hrs 30mins, but the cold wind and constant rain dashed those hopes around a gruelling 19.6 laps of a 1.5-mile bio-secure close course around St James’s Park.

The 41-year-old Ipswich JAFFA star went through half-way in 1:17:34, but was already cramping up due to the wet and cold, and so decided to call it a day and drop out before the 25K mark.

Her coach Clive Sparkes confirmed: “She is naturally disappointed, and feels that she has let people down, which she obviously hasn’t.

“She was freezing cold, even before half-way, and because of the horrendous conditions, with the cold and the rain, her muscles were also cold and she was cramping up in her hamstrings and glutes.

The elite women's start, which featured Ipswich's Helen Davies, held in atrocious weather conditions. Picture: PA The elite women's start, which featured Ipswich's Helen Davies, held in atrocious weather conditions. Picture: PA

“It was really affecting her. She was not able to generate enough heat to run effectively, so the sensible option was not to carry on.

“She explained that even if she had worn more clothes, that would not have helped, because they would have just got wet and heavy, even the most light-weight of materials.

“It would have been a pointless exercise for her to just carry on and get around, with her cramping up at just half-way.

“She is past the point in her career of just finishing marathons for the sake of them, and she lives to fight another day. You can’t legislate for the weather, and lots of others dropped out as well, including fellow Brits Steph Twell and Lily Partridge.

Action from this morning's elite women's race, held over a 19-lap course near St James's Park. Picture: PA Action from this morning's elite women's race, held over a 19-lap course near St James's Park. Picture: PA

“It’s unfortunate for Helen, but I still believe that she can run a new PB for the marathon, I am convinced of that.

“She has nothing to prove, I know she can come back and run a fast marathon,” added Sparkes.

Davies has already defied the odds in recent years, following her return to competitive action after the birth of her two sons, Kingsley and Hector.

Remarkably, she has gone on to run quicker times than she did earlier in her career, when she represented her country at both the European Championships (in Barcelona) and Commonwealth Games (in Delhi), both in 2010, and narrowly missed out on the London Olympics of 2012.

A steward sweeps the course on the spectator-free, closed route of the 2020 London Marathon. Picture: PA A steward sweeps the course on the spectator-free, closed route of the 2020 London Marathon. Picture: PA

You may also want to watch:

Her last London Marathon had been eight years ago, in 2012, when she posted 2:34:11.

On her return to serious competition, after a five-year absence, Davies has gone on to scoop a hat-trick of Brighton Marathon titles, including setting a personal best time of 2:34:06 at the third of these triumphs in 2019.

She also had a successful move up to the Ultra distance in the late summer of 2019, finishing second to scoop a silver medal in the 50K Ultra World Championships in Rumania.

The elite women in action at the London Marathon, held over 19 laps. Picture: PA SPORT The elite women in action at the London Marathon, held over 19 laps. Picture: PA SPORT

Davies wants to have another crack at this Ultra event, although she will also no doubt be looking to focus on another marathon next year in a bid to get close to the Olympic Games qualifying mark of 2:29:30.

Only the elite runners were in action this morning, on a closed, spectator-free course, with the usual mass participation event only happening virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 45,000 runners from around the world are expected to take part in a virtual London Marathon over the course of today.

The 40th staging of the event had been rescheduled from its traditional April date because of coronavirus.

The women’s title went to World record holder Brigid Kosgei, who retained her London Marathon title in such testing conditions.

The 26-year-old Kenyan, who broke Paula Radcliffe’s world record in Chicago last year, broke the tape in 2hrs 18mins 58secs, having broken clear of world champion Ruth Chepngetich after the 18-mile mark.

There was an exciting battle for second spot, with Chepngetich being dramatically overhauled by American Sara Hall, the latter launching a last ditch sprint to snatch the runners-up berth.

Of the other leading British female contenders, Steph Twelllimped out around mile 16, while Lily Partridge, the 2018 British champion, also failed to finish.

In their absence, Natasha Cockram and Naomi Mitchell fought for the domestic title, with Cockram finishing four seconds ahead of her rival in 13th spot in 2:33:19.

- see later in the day for updates of this story