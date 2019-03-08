E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town to enter sides in four County Cups this season

PUBLISHED: 15:15 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 15 August 2019

Leiston's Jack Ainsley and Ipswich Town's Corrie Ndaba contest a high ball in last season's Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Leiston went on to win the competition. Photo: Steve Waller

Leiston's Jack Ainsley and Ipswich Town's Corrie Ndaba contest a high ball in last season's Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Leiston went on to win the competition. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town have announced they will be entering teams into all four county cups this season.

Ipswich Town Women lift the Suffolk Women's Cup for the fifth straight season after beating Needham Market 8-0 at Portman Road. Picture: PAUL VOLLERIpswich Town Women lift the Suffolk Women's Cup for the fifth straight season after beating Needham Market 8-0 at Portman Road. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Young squads will play in the Suffolk Premier Cup (now sponsored by Turners Hyundai), as well as the Suffolk Senior Cup (sponsored by CNet Training) - with all their ties played away.

Ipswich Town Women will defend the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women's Cup, while the club's U16s will contest the Suffolk Boys' U18 Midweek Cup for the first time.

Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: "How exciting it is that Ipswich Town will have three teams in Suffolk county cups for the 2019/20 season, indicating the standard of play within each of the competitions.

"The experience of playing in such highly-competitive fixtures will do the young ITFC players the world of good with their development, and I'm sure the opposing teams will find it equally beneficial."

Lee O'Neill, Town's general manager of football operations, added: "As well as providing an opportunity for our younger players to continue their education in knock-out competition football, this will also be beneficial for the club's role in the community."

The draw for the Women's Cup will be broadcast on BBC Radio Suffolk's sports programme between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The draws for both the Premier Cup and Senior Cup will be broadcast on the same programme between 5.30pm and 6pm.

With 17 sides taking part in this season's Premier Cup, only one first-round tie will be drawn, so the second round draws will also be made.

A total of 32 teams will be in the first-round draw for the Senior Cup.

More details regarding the competitions can be found on the Suffolk FA website

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

