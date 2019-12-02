Plymouth or Bristol Rovers trip awaits Town in FA Cup if they can win replay

Ipswich Town haven't progressed beyond the third stage of the FA Cup since 2010. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town will travel to either Plymouth Argyle or Bristol Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup if they can win their second round replay against Coventry City, at Portman Road, next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having beaten Lincoln in a first round replay, the Blues drew 1-1 against the Sky Blues, at St Andrew's, on Sunday. It means the League One promotion rivals will face each other three times in 10 days, their replay in Suffolk likely to be next Tuesday, hot on the heels of this weekend's league clash back in Birmingham.

Bristol Rovers and Plymouth drew 1-1 at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday to set up a replay at Home Park.

Rovers are currently ninth in the League One table, with the Blues set to host them at Portman Road for a league game on December 14. Plymouth - who would represent a 600-mile round trip for Town - are currently eighth in League Two.

FA Cup third round ties will be played the weekend of January 4/5. Town have not progressed past the third round stage of the competition since 2010.