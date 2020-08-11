Ipswich Town set for friendly at Tottenham’s new ground

Ipswich Town are set to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a pre-season game. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed that they will be hosting Ipswich Town in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, August 22.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game has appeared on the fixture list section of the North London club’s website, along with other warm-up games against Reading and Birmingham.

It’s believed that Town’s match against the Premier League club will take place in their 62,303 capacity new stadium though, of course, fans will not be permitted entry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we revealed earlier, the Blues are set to play their first friendly game of the summer this weekend.

Town are reluctant to reveal the opposition they have lined up between now and the big League One kick-off on September 12 until all matches are officially rubber-stamped.

It’s understood that another game against Premier League opposition is pencilled in, as well as games against lower league and local teams.