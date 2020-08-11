E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town set for friendly at Tottenham’s new ground

PUBLISHED: 19:53 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 11 August 2020

Ipswich Town are set to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a pre-season game. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town are set to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a pre-season game. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed that they will be hosting Ipswich Town in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, August 22.

The game has appeared on the fixture list section of the North London club’s website, along with other warm-up games against Reading and Birmingham.

It’s believed that Town’s match against the Premier League club will take place in their 62,303 capacity new stadium though, of course, fans will not be permitted entry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we revealed earlier, the Blues are set to play their first friendly game of the summer this weekend.

Town are reluctant to reveal the opposition they have lined up between now and the big League One kick-off on September 12 until all matches are officially rubber-stamped.

It’s understood that another game against Premier League opposition is pencilled in, as well as games against lower league and local teams.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Thick smoke everywhere’: House severely damaged as tumble dryer catches fire

Firefighters said the Gainsborough Road house was well alight when they arrived. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Ipswich Town set for friendly at Tottenham’s new ground

Ipswich Town are set to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a pre-season game. Photo: PA

Award-winning Suffolk bakery opening new shop

David Wright, owner of The Cake Shop in Woodbridge which is moving location to the building previously used as the business's coffee shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village records momentos of ‘turbulent’ lockdown for history project

Clare Town Council and Ancient House Museum are just two of those involved in the Clare 'Making History' project. Pictured is Clare town councillor Tony Litton. Picture: TONY LITTON

So cute! Is this baby Ipswich Town’s youngest fan?

Ava-Rose Young is Ipswich Town's newest fan. Picture: CONNOR YOUNG