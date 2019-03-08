Breaking

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town could complete the signings of Tom Elliott and Will Norris today, while we understand goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is set to join Millwall on loan.

Town are set to sign Millwall striker Tom Elliott (left) on a season-long loan. Photo: Steve Waller Town are set to sign Millwall striker Tom Elliott (left) on a season-long loan. Photo: Steve Waller

The Pole's permanent move to The Den fell through earlier this month due to complications arising in his medical, but the Lions have remained in negotiations about how a deal for the 32-year-old - who still has two years left on his Portman Road contract - could be structured.

He will now move to the Championship club on loan for the season, with both clubs to then assess the situation next summer.

Physical striker Tom Elliott is coming in the opposite direction - also on a season-long loan.

The 6ft 4in front man was discussed as a potential makeweight in a permanent move for Bialkowski earlier this summer, with the Blues preferring a cash deal at that time.

Ipswich Town are set to sign goalkeeper Will Norris on loan from Wolves. Photo: PA Ipswich Town are set to sign goalkeeper Will Norris on loan from Wolves. Photo: PA

The 28-year-old has scored nine goals for Millwall since signing in 2017, including one in the Lions' 3-2 win at Portman Road on New Year's Day.

Blues boss Paul Lambert has consistently said he will greatly reduce the club's number of loan players. Much like Luke Garbutt's loan from Everton, this deal for Elliott is effectively a try before you buy type situation given both players are out of contract next summer.

A former Leeds youth teamer, Elliott has spent the majority of his career playing in the lower leagues. He was part of promotion winning sides at Cambridge United (National League) and AFC Wimbledon (League Two), then scored nine goals in his single season at League One level to earn a Championship move.

He made 16 starts and 17 substitute appearances last season and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. When fit he will now offer a different dimension to the Blues' forward line, which currently includes James Norwood and Kayden Jackson.

Bialkowski's departure leaves Tomas Holy as Town's only senior goalkeeper, with Norris now set to arrive as back-up.

The 25-year-old is highly rated by Wolves but currently sits behind Rui Patricio and John Ruddy in the Premier League club's pecking order. The former Cambridge United keeper spent part of the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Essex side Braintree Town.