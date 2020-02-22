Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Oxford United

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Oxford United this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Tomas Holy

Had a relatively quiet opening half before picking the ball out of his net in the dying minutes of it. He got across well but couldn't stop Matty Taylor from firing home from close range. Much of his game was spent collecting through balls as he came off his line well with little in the way of threat to his goal for the rest of the game. 5

Luke Woolfenden

Had a well-struck shot at goal blocked early on but then had to defend a similar situation in which he stopped Nathan Holland's effort before it could reach the goal. He was drawn towards the ball for Oxford's goal along with captain Luke Chambers, leaving Taylor free behind them to then turn in Henry's cross. Had some nervy moments in the second half and an attempt to juggle the ball to evade Holland saw him just about get himself out of trouble. 5

Luke Chambers

Started strongly, winning headers, breaking up play (with one excellent one-on-one block on James Henry) and even posing a threat in the opposition box from corner kicks. He had the beating of Taylor in the air and was simply able to outfox him, using his experience, but on the ground he and Woolfenden were dragged towards the ball and left the striker free to score just before half-time. Out-muscled by Taylor at start of second half but his team-mates ensured the ensuing Oxford break came to nothing. His frustration was visible throughout the closing stages. 5

Josh Earl

Now void of the mask worn during his Ipswich career to date, the Preston loanee started well and got forward to cross on a number of occasions early, while also producing a decent block to stop Holland's run. He couldn't stop Henry from delivering the cross for Taylor's opener despite getting out to the winger well. A decent display, probably the pick of the bunch at the back. 6

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman was again the right wing-back of choice and, when the Blues' tails were up during the first half, he was an important part in allowing Jackson space to work down the right flank. His influence in an attacking sense drifted though and he was caught up the field as Oxford built for Taylor's goal before half-time. Made little impact after the break before being replaced. 4

Luke Garbutt

His first sight of goal saw him fire over on his right foot as the Everton loanee again looked a distance from peak fitness, following his return from a thigh injury. He couldn't stop Cameron Brannagan's pass which led to Oxford's opening goal as he got back to help out his defence and, while he got forward to deliver some teasing balls in the second period, they often didn't find a team-mate. 4

Flynn Downes

The midfielder started this game like a train, charging around the field, dominating the middle of the pitch and looking to drive his side forward. That's what we've come to expect from the youngster. He looked like he tweaked his groin during the second half with that injury seemingly hampering him as the game drifted away from Ipswich. 6

Jon Nolan

The former Shrewsbury man started in the middle of midfield once again but struggled to exert himself on this game. He can use the ball well when he's got it but sometimes the intensity isn't there, meaning he's not able to get into the final third. 4

Alan Judge

The Irishman was the star of the show a week ago when he led the charge as Burton were put to the sword. It was a different story today, though. There was no shortage of effort of course, you can never accuse the midfielder of that, but little that he tried came off and he struggled to link up with the Ipswich strikers. 4

Will Keane

The striker wasn't able to produce a display to match his offering of a week ago. His chances consisted of a stabbed effort into the arms of the goalkeeper and then headed wide after jumping well at the back post to reach Luke Garbutt's delivery. That, sadly, was probably Ipswich's best chance. It just didn't happen for him today, with everything he tried either bouncing loose at the vital moment or seeing him unwittingly take the ball off the toe of a team-mate. Plenty now rests on his shoulders now Jackson is facing a ban. 4

Kayden Jackson

The birthday boy was involved early as he scampered away down the right and delivered a dangerous cross which Simon Eastwood had to push away, before another just evaded Keane and Judge as they attacked from deep. His neat touches were good and brought others into play and his control was good as he looked the most-likely man to make something happen for the Blues. Sadly, though, his influence drifted away before he was shown his marching orders in stoppage time for an alleged stamp. Few (including myself) saw what happened and Lambert didn't want to comment post-match given he had yet to see a replay. If he does ultimately face a three-game ban than his actions here will be yet another blow at a time Ipswich can't afford to take more shots. 4

Teddy Bishop (for Edwards, 71)

On to try and spark Ipswich into life and was positioned on the left wing. He and Keane linked up well for the midfielder to get a shot off from close-range, which was well-saved. 5

Freddie Sears (for Judge, 90+1)

The striker's introduction was greeted by chants of 'you don't know what you're doing', of course aimed at Lambert rather than him. The lateness of the change left the striker with no chance of influencing the game. Far, far too late. n/a