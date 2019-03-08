Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 home loss to Rotherham United

Cole Skuse in action in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at home to Rotherham United this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Trevor Clarke in the first half of the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Trevor Clarke in the first half of the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Was left unsighted for Matt Crooks' goal as it flashed through his legs at speed following pinball on the edge of the area. Was then beaten into his bottom corner after being exposed for the second goal and was needed to claw an excellent Michael Smith header out of his top corner as he extended his long arms to palm it away. 5

Town manager Paul Lambert and first team coach Matt Gill pictured after the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town manager Paul Lambert and first team coach Matt Gill pictured after the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Chambers

Partially won a header from a long ball and then blocked Ben Wiles' shot, only for the rebound to fall into path of Crooks to fire home. Had a tough evening as he and his team-mates looked to deal with an ultra-physical Rotherham forward line, while his distribution from the back was hit and miss. Probably just edged his own personal battle but that wasn't enough to help his side. 5

James Wilson

Back in the side following suspension and was a calming presence at the back, doing the simple things well defensively and working the ball into midfield to try and get his side moving. Like Chambers, was up-and-down in the physical battle. 5

Luke Garbutt and Luke Chambers after the final whistle in the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Garbutt and Luke Chambers after the final whistle in the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Cole Skuse

Started in the middle of defence but stepped forward into more of a midfield role. Could have done more to hold off Crooks in build-up to the first goal as he looked to deal with a bouncing ball and then struggled to have his usual control of the game once in midfield. His attempted clearance was charged down in the lead-up to Crooks' second goal. An off-night by his own high standards. 4

Kane Vincent-Young

Back in the side after missing the Accrington game with a groin problem. Looked to gallop forward whenever possible but found conditions a little tricky at times, which led to errors on occasions as he lost the ball. A switch to 4-4-2 gave him a few opportunities to get forward but he wasn't able to find a killer ball. Just like many others in the Town side, didn't live up to the high standards he has set himself. 5

Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Trevor Clarke in the first half of the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Trevor Clarke in the first half of the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Garbutt

Was pushed back for much of the first period before being able to get forward a little more in the closing minutes of the half. Went on a jinking run through the heart of the Rotherham defence but Iversen got a touch as he looked to round the keeper. His set-pieces were not on-point. 5

Emyr Huws

The cover star of the evening's programme was in for a deserved league start and had a good early shot beaten away by Iversen after firing through traffic. Like the rest of the Ipswich midfield he found things difficult as things became congested, but he worked space for himself on a number of occasions as he looked to make something happen for his side. Was replaced just before the hour mark. 5

PL on he touchline during the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM PL on he touchline during the Town v Rotherham match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jon Nolan

Was playing in a deeper midfield role, rather than as a No.10, but was always looking to spread play and bring others into the game with clever passes during the first half. The problem was it didn't always come off, but the intent was there. He freed Jackson on a couple of occasions as the Blues looked to use his pace in the channels. Quieter in the second period. 4

Danny Rowe

The attacker started as the No.10 and had early penalty appeals waved away after he crashed to the turf inside the penalty area. Huffed and puffed throughout the first half before being moved to a wide right role in the second, where he was more effective and was able to deliver balls into the box without managing to pick out his man. 4

Rotherham keeper Daniel Iversen makes himself wide and blocks this Luke Garbutt second half effort. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Rotherham keeper Daniel Iversen makes himself wide and blocks this Luke Garbutt second half effort. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Kayden Jackson

Was fast out the blocks as he skipped away down the left and created a spell of play which brought about Ipswich's best chances of the opening period - and indeed the game. Was slipped into the channels on a couple of occasions as he looked to use his pace but he wasn't then able to connect with team-mates. Was quieter in the second period. 5

Will Keane

The striker was making his first league start of the campaign and had a headed chance early on but could only stretch to direct his effort into the arms of Iversen. Showed some neat touches and flicks and challenged well in the air before being replaced in the second period. A quiet evening. 4

James Norwood battles with Dan Barlaser in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM James Norwood battles with Dan Barlaser in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Anthony Georgiou (for Huws, 59)

The bright spark for Ipswich as he came on to try and change the game. Was positive throughout his time on the field and tried to beat his man and deliver balls into the area. 7

Gwion Edwards (for Rowe, 67)

Brought on in a right-wing role and had a couple of bright moments without being able to bring his side into the game. 5

Anthony Georgiou screams with frustration after running the ball out. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Anthony Georgiou screams with frustration after running the ball out. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

James Norwood (for Keane, 67)

Back from groin surgery and did his best to get involved without having any real sight of goal. 5

Opposition star man - Matt Crooks: The Blues lost the physical battle this evening, with Crooks and Michael Smith giving the Town defence trouble throughout. He took his goals superbly, striking the first with venom before finding the bottom corner with finesse for his second.