Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the EFL Cup 1-0 defeat to Fulham

PUBLISHED: 21:24 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:27 16 September 2020

Oli Hawkins, who played up front on his own, goes to ground in the penalty area but was already ruled to be offside. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Football writer Carl Marston’s match marks after tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Fulham, which ended in a 1-0 away win for the Cottagers thanks to Aleksandra Mitrovic’s 39th minute header.

Emyr Huws, in action against Fulham. He struggled to get into the game in the first half, as did his other team-mates. Picture: STEVE WALLEREmyr Huws, in action against Fulham. He struggled to get into the game in the first half, as did his other team-mates. Picture: STEVE WALLER

David Cornell .....8

No chance with the opening goal, as Mitrovic was unmarked from point blank range. He made a good block from the same player just before half-time, then made a terrific double save in the second period to keep Town in the game.

Janoi Donacien ....6

Got into a few tight corners inside his own penalty area, but managed to play his way out of danger. But never had a chance to get forward.

James Wilson .....7

Some good clearing headers, especially in the first half, but always kept on his toes. A busy night for the centre-half.

Toto Nsiala ...... 6

Found Mitrovic to be a real handful. A good physical battle with the Serbian striker, he relished a rare chance to captain the side. He will have far easier days during this season.

Myles Kenlock ..... 5

The first-half goal came from down his flank. He found Fulham debutant Tete, a roving right-back, a real test to keep quite down the flank. A tough night against class opposition for the left-back.

Andre Dozzell ...... 7

Operated in a holding role, just in front of the back four, he can be pleased with his performance up until his withdrawal just before the hour mark. Some slick passing and broke up Fulham’s play on occasions with some neat interceptions.

Jon Nolan ..... 6

No lack of effort, in the middle of the park, but was starved of possession at times. However, he did get in a few telling tackles.

Emyr Huws ..... 6

A few familiar bursts through the middle, especially during the first period, but again he was short-changed by a well-organised Fulham side. He should benefit from this run-out against better players.

Gwion Edwards .... 7

Came the closest to snatching an equaliser for Town with an angled drive that was smothered by the keeper in stoppage time. He was hungry for the ball and kept probing with some good runs.

Armando Dobra ..... 5

Often flattered to deceive. He was always willing, and saw a lot of early possession down the left flank, but there was no real end product.

Olie Hawkins .... 7

A fine full competitive Town debut from the ex-Portsmouth striker. He looks as though he could make a good impression in League One this season. A powerful runner and always looking for a chance to get into the danger zone and make his presence felt.

USED SUBSTITUTES

James Norwood (for Hawkins, 68) 6

Alan Judge (for Nolan, 68) 6

Flynnn Downes (for Dozzell, 57) 6

TOWN MAN OF THE MATCH

David Cornell

Become a supporter

