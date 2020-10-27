Taylor on Lambert’s Covid test, ‘professional’ Town, Bishop’s winner and young defensive pairing
PUBLISHED: 22:13 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 23:04 27 October 2020
Town assistant Stuart Taylor hailed the impact of Teddy Bishop as the midfielder secured three points for Ipswich with a superb late strike.
On a night where manager Paul Lambert was watching on at home as he awaited the results of a coronavirus test, Town struck late on as Bishop found the net with a curling left-footed strike to help his side get back to winning ways following successive defeats.
Lambert’s absence left assistant manager Stuart Taylor to lead the Town side, with the Scot proud of both Bishop winner and his side’s professional display under the Portman Road lights.
“That was a really professional performance from us and we deservedly got the win,” the Town assistant said.
“I thought we were fantastic from the first minute because we asked them to go out there and be positive and brave in their play, which is what they did.
“The defenders (Mark McGuinness and Luke Woolfenden) did well, given they were so young, dealt with it all really well and answered every question asked of them. Had we been 3-0 up at half-time that wouldn’t have been completely unexpected.
“It’s great to come away with three points and a great performance from the lads.”
Asked whether he was concerned Town had been unable to take a string of chances, prior to Bishop’s winner, Taylor said: “You’d like to score on every attack you have and every teams the same.
“There were a couple of times where we could have hit the target, like when Jack (Lankester) hit the crossbar, but we put real pressure on their back four.
“We could maybe ask to be more ruthless but all in all we have to be pleased.”
On Bishop’s winner, Taylor said: “He brings so much to the team in terms of finding pockets, turning and driving at the opposition.
“He was a massive threat so to top it off with a goal to win the game was brilliant for him. He’s got four now and he’s well on his way to his target (of double figures) so he’s doing very well there.
“All credit to him. He deserves it and I hope there’s more to come.”
Woolfenden and McGuinness’ elevation to the team meant Toto Nsiala and James Wilson dropped out, with Taylor praising both the contribution of the youngsters and the professionalism of the senior players missing out.
“They’re both great professionals and will obviously be disappointed not to be playing after a lot of games and playing very well.
“There’s a bit of freshness in there, that’s what the gaffer wanted and the two young players did very well.
“Mark (McGuinness) has come in there with a bit of blood on his cheek and that’s not something he will be used to in Under 23 football. Dealing with big strikers and balls into the box will be big experience for him.
“I thought he was superb. He was really strong but also really composed on the ball.”
Town are expecting the results of Lambert’s virus test tomorrow, with Taylor hopeful the manager will soon be able to return to work.
“It’s strange times just now but we have a lot of really good people at the club, mucking in and helping others out.
“The gaffer did his work on Monday ahead of the game and the lads knew what the job was, so for us it was a case of coming in and getting the boys going.
“The gaffer spoke to them at the end of the game, which was nice, and I’m sure his sniffles will be nothing more than that and he’ll be back in about it again.
“We’ve stuck to every requirement needed from the government, hence why we’ve had few cases so long may that continue.
“Hopefully he’ll be fine and then back in. He watched from home, was thoroughly impressed with the lads.”
Matt Gill has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, meaning he will also miss the weekend visit of Crewe and potentially next Tuesday’s trip to Sunderland.
