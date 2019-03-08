Opinion

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Didn't have a save to make in this game and could do nothing about the Sunderland goal. Had a mixed day in the kicking game as he dealt with windy conditions throughout, while there were one or two nervy moments when it came to handling in the box. 6

Janoi Donacien

Did well to get back and win the ball from Marc McNulty as Sunderland looked to break early on. It was his long throw down the line, flat and driven, which created the Ipswich goal and he continued to defend well for the duration of the first half. Was caught out on a couple of occasions but otherwise had a decent game, although he doesn't always look comfortable in the final third. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper had a decent game up until the error which ultimately cost Ipswich all three points. The home defence, led by Chambers, had the Black Cats at arms' length for much of the game but the skipper allowed Marc McNulty to rob him of the ball on the byline as he looked to see the ball out of play. He will now be wishing he'd put it into the stands, out of danger. Made a couple of good interceptions after his error, which his manager described as 'terrible' after the game. 4

Luke Woolfenden

Another good display from the youngster. He was calm throughout, reading the game well and looking to win the ball when it's there for him to claim. Made one good block in the first half and stepped out of defence on a few occasions while also popping up on the flanks. Looks very assured. 8

Myles Kenlock

A decent-enough performance from the academy product who just about had the better of his battle down the left flank. Perhaps still lacks strength in 50/50 challenges and did allow his man round the back on a couple of occasions, while his final ball into the box in attacking situations was too easy to defend. 6

Cole Skuse

The best player on the pitch. Lined up alongside Downes in a 4-4-2 and handled the situation well despite being out-numbered. Used the ball sensibly and won it back regularly, reading the game excellently and also putting in some important tackles to stop the visitors from breaking. 8 (man of the match)

Flynn Downes

Another good showing following last weekend's man-of-the-match display at Burton Albion. His all-round game was excellent and his partnership with Skuse is growing. His first touch is improving, too, which gives him extra time on the ball. 8

Danny Rowe

Busy throughout his 80 minutes without making quite the same impact as he did at Burton a week ago. Had a couple of drives in from the right on his left foot, looking to make something happen. Played his part in Garbutt's goal, working the ball inside from Donacien's long throw. 7

Luke Garbutt

Another game another goal for the Everton loanee, and there's no doubting that this one was his. Did superbly well to take the ball and with two neat touches force his way through the middle of the Sunderland defence, before finishing from a tight angle with his right foot. His tendency to drift inside to the edge of the box caused problems for the Black Cats and he had another shot saved before departing with an injury. 7

Kayden Jackson

Was booked for diving in the box early on after taking the ball past Flanagan superbly, with the card extremely harsh. There was certainly no blatant dive. He ran throughout and it was his pace which stretched the visiting defence. His influence lessened as the game went on before he was replaced. 7

James Norwood

All that's missing is a goal. He's tenacious, physical and committed and he's offering Ipswich a real platform in the final third. He didn't give the Sunderland defence time to rest or think in this game but saw every effort on goal blocked at source. The goals will come. 7

Alan Judge (for Garbutt, 39)

On just before the break but struggled to get his side going. As he has done before, the Irishman popped up all over the field and wanted to get involved at every opportunity. The ideas were right today but the execution was not. Is still well short of match fitness due to the fact he missed so much of pre-season and that has to be taken into account. 4

Andre Dozzell (for Rowe, 79)

Came on for the final 10 minutes and made some good opportunities to put the ball into the box. Sadly Ipswich couldn't take advantage. 6

Jordan Roberts (for Jackson, 90)

Had one good run through the middle during his brief appearance. 5