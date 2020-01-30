Poll

Who are the '12 pillars' of Ipswich Town? - Club looking to honour a dozen icons as part of Portman Road renovation

Mick Mills, Frans Thijssen and Matt Holland have all won trophies with Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town's rejuvenation of Portman Road is continuing, with the club now looking to honour 12 of their greatest players in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand concourse.

Ipswich Town are looking to decorate the concoure of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town are looking to decorate the concoure of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand. Picture: ITFC

The Blues have been working to spruce up the stadium in recent months, with manager Paul Lambert previously commenting how tired Portman Road is looking in places.

A 'Legends of Ipswich Town' mural is now in place in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, with the much-discussed roof due to be cleaned in the coming weeks.

The stairwells in both the Sir Bobby Robson Stand and the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand will be decorated for next season, while the history of Ipswich Town will be depicted in the windows in the Cobbold Stand which face out onto Portman Road.

More murals are under discussion around the stadium but the next project to be put into motion is the concourse in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, the club have announced.

There are 12 main pillars that run down the concourse and the club are looking to turn each pillar into a tribute to an Ipswich Town icon.

The club say they will be contacting thousands of Town fans at random to get their feedback on the players that they would like to see featured on the pillars, with the club keen to ensure a mix of eras is represented.

You can vote for who you would like to appear in our poll.