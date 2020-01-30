E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Who are the '12 pillars' of Ipswich Town? - Club looking to honour a dozen icons as part of Portman Road renovation

PUBLISHED: 16:46 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 30 January 2020

Mick Mills, Frans Thijssen and Matt Holland have all won trophies with Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Mick Mills, Frans Thijssen and Matt Holland have all won trophies with Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town's rejuvenation of Portman Road is continuing, with the club now looking to honour 12 of their greatest players in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand concourse.

Ipswich Town are looking to decorate the concoure of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand. Picture: ITFCIpswich Town are looking to decorate the concoure of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand. Picture: ITFC

The Blues have been working to spruce up the stadium in recent months, with manager Paul Lambert previously commenting how tired Portman Road is looking in places.

A 'Legends of Ipswich Town' mural is now in place in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, with the much-discussed roof due to be cleaned in the coming weeks.

You may also want to watch:

The stairwells in both the Sir Bobby Robson Stand and the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand will be decorated for next season, while the history of Ipswich Town will be depicted in the windows in the Cobbold Stand which face out onto Portman Road.

More murals are under discussion around the stadium but the next project to be put into motion is the concourse in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, the club have announced.

There are 12 main pillars that run down the concourse and the club are looking to turn each pillar into a tribute to an Ipswich Town icon.

The club say they will be contacting thousands of Town fans at random to get their feedback on the players that they would like to see featured on the pillars, with the club keen to ensure a mix of eras is represented.

You can vote for who you would like to appear in our poll.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquest into death of alleged Newmarket murder victim opens

An area around Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket is cordoned off and a murder inquiry launched after a woman was stabbed Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Northern bypass work officially recommended to cease

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three miles of queues after fuel spillage on A12

Delays are affecting drivers at junction 28 for the Colchester United Football Stadium Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Private hospital slammed by watchdog and threatened with closure

Cygnet Hospital in Boxted Road, Colchester, has been placed in special measures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Iconic Orfordness Lighthouse to be demolished - with bricks to be sold off

Orfordness Lighthouse has been threatened for many years Picture: MICK WEBB
Drive 24