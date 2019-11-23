Opinion

'That's a frustrating draw... but Tuesday's massive now' - Ipswich fans react to 2-2 Blackpool draw

Town players appeal as referee Stephen Martin points to the penalty spot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's 2-2 draw with Blackpool this afternoon.

The Blues went ahead early on thanks to Gwion Edwards' goal, which came following Luke Garbutt's knock down from Janoi Donacien's cross.

But they were behind early in the second half. Joe Nuttall netted the equaliser as he netted at the second attempt following an incisive break before Jay Spearing scored from the penalty spot after Kaikai was brought down by Luke Chambers.

Ipswich won a penalty of their own following a hand ball by Joe Nuttall, with Luke Garbutt stepping up to equalise.

Town fans have been reacting to the game and you can see a selection of their responses above.