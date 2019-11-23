E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'That's a frustrating draw... but Tuesday's massive now' - Ipswich fans react to 2-2 Blackpool draw

PUBLISHED: 18:40 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:12 23 November 2019

Town players appeal as referee Stephen Martin points to the penalty spot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town players appeal as referee Stephen Martin points to the penalty spot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's 2-2 draw with Blackpool this afternoon.

The Blues went ahead early on thanks to Gwion Edwards' goal, which came following Luke Garbutt's knock down from Janoi Donacien's cross.

But they were behind early in the second half. Joe Nuttall netted the equaliser as he netted at the second attempt following an incisive break before Jay Spearing scored from the penalty spot after Kaikai was brought down by Luke Chambers.

Ipswich won a penalty of their own following a hand ball by Joe Nuttall, with Luke Garbutt stepping up to equalise.

Town fans have been reacting to the game and you can see a selection of their responses above.

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Car dealership closes north Suffolk site as part of ‘strategic review’

Marshall Motor Group's site in Norwich Road, Halesworth, which has been closed Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

