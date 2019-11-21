Sunday Snap: A Donaissance, Huws commiting a cardinal sin, Norwood's football friends and Lambert's German six-a-side adventure

Town manager Paul Lambert chips the ball to Janoi Donacien ahead of a Town throw in.

We look back at the goings on around Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road

Janoi Donacien.

A Donaissance

When Gwion Edwards was picked to play at right-back for Ipswich Town's win at Rochdale earlier this month, the writing looked to be on the wall for Janoi Donacien's career at Portman Road.

Manager Paul Lambert, Donacien's manager from his teenage years at Aston Villa, loaned him out without playing a single minute under the Scot last season and, after being given the nod at right-back at the start of the season, has been firmly behind Kane Vincent-Young in the pecking order since the latter's arrival.

He's been restricted to cup action of late and performed well in the two games with Lincoln and the loss at Colchester, but starting in the league against Blackpool yesterday felt like a big moment.

He delivered.

The defender was one of the best players on the field, winning his headers, keeping things simple and being strong in the tackle. He laid on Edwards' (back on the wing) goal and had a few other attacking moments too.

He's as calm as you like, too, insisting after the game that he has never let his lack of action impact him and has remained positive throughout.

When Vincent-Young is fit and healthy he will no doubt return, but this quartet of games has been an excellent reminder of what Donacien can do.

A Donaissance, if you will.

Luke's hacked off

Another of the knock-on effects of relegation is the lack of camera angles when it comes to replays of contentious moments.

The penalty given away by Luke Chambers is another example of this.

After seeing the incident 'live' I felt sure it was a spot kick, then after watching it back I'm not so convinced. I also can't decide if I think Chambers needed to go to ground or not - initially I thought he needlessly went in but on second (and 50th) viewing he needed to take some action, that's for sure.

I've watched it multiple times and still can't truly decide on either of those things, but players and officials need to make their own judgement calls in fractions of seconds.

Sullay Kaikai certainly makes the most of it, going down easily under what was surely minimal contact at best, but it's impossible to be certain whether or not the Ipswich skipper clipped his heels as he tore past.

It's clear what the man himself thought as he instantly signalled for a dive. I'm probably just about veering towards agreeing with him.

For what it's worth, Ipswich's penalty looked nailed on to me as Joe Nuttall got himself in a mess while trying (and failing) to head the ball away before it hit him on the arm.

Luke's spot on

This is what Luke Garbutt said last month when asked if he fancied taking penalties for Ipswich: "I've taken penalties in the past and I've scored a lot as well. I'm ultra-confident in taking penalties and believe I'm good at it.

"If Nors (James Norwood) is on the pitch he's the number one penalty taker but maybe it's something we will discuss in the future. I'm more than happy to take penalties."

Judging by yesterday's effort he's right. He's ultra-confident and he certainly is good at it.

Norwood (Peterborough) and Kayden Jackson (Fleetwood) have both missed from the spot this season, so is Garbutt the man to keep the responsibility?

Emyr Huws under pressure at Lincoln

All kinds of wrong

Regular readers of this column will know I have a lot of time for Emyr Huws.

He's a lovely guy who has been through a lot in the last few years (including being the repeated target of careless driving in the Playford Road car park) and has come out the other side smiling.

He's an excellent footballer, too.

But his actions in the EFL Trophy game and the FA Cup replay at Lincoln were simply wrong.

You do NOT wear short sleeves with gloves. You just don't.

He must have realised the error of his ways at Sincil Bank as he ditched the gloves midway through the first half.

Social club

It's been a while since anything from James Norwood's social media accounts appeared in the Snap, so here's a picture from last week of the striker enjoying an evening in London with some friends.

The bloke on the far left looks oddly familiar…

Six-a-side

In the hours after Ipswich's home game with Accrington in January, Lambert and a group of players will be flying to Germany to take part in a charity six-a-side tournament.

The Schauinsland-Reisen Cup takes place in the city of Gummersbach, east of Cologne and involves celebrities from the worlds of sport, music and television as well as a host of German clubs. This year Karlsruhe, Furth and Nurnberg are among those taking part to raise money for the Lukas Podolski foundation, with the former Germany striker taking part in a showpiece game at the end of the day. There's a five-hour long video of this year's tournament above if you have some time to kill.

It's going to be an Ipswich side made up largely of young players, but it got me thinking of my first-choice six-a-side team made up of senior players. Here we go.

Harry Wright will be my goalkeeper (and could well be for the actual event), given he's a little smaller than the other stoppers and could cope with the smaller goals. His kicking is excellent and, depending on whether or not your goalkeeper is allowed outside the box in this particular tournament, he would be a real asset as an additional outfield player.

I'd play both of Lambert's starting full-backs, Vincent-Young and Garbutt, because of their fitness, how comfortable they are on the ball, the fact you do need some defensive ability and their willingness to get forward and shoot.

Flynn Downes is a lock, you need a player with a bit of bite and niggle in six-a-side and he ticks all the other boxes too. I'd have James Norwood for the same reason, as well as the fact he's of course an excellent finisher.

My final player would be Jack Lankester. When fully fit I reckon he would excel in the smaller format of the game. Honourable shouts for Teddy Bishop and Armando Dobra, too.

But could they hack it at Goals in Ipswich on a Monday night? That's debatable.