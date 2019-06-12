When will Ipswich Town's 2019/20 League One fixtures be released?

Thunderstorms

12 June, 2019 - 16:02
Paul Lambert will find out who his Town team will face in their first season in League One on Thursday, June 20 . Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will play in the third tier of English football for the first time in 62 years next season - and they don't have long to wait before discovering who they'll play and when as they try to bounce back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Town players and staff are currently off on their summer holidays before returning to training on Monday, June 24, followed by a pre-season trip to Germany at the start of July and then a handful of warm-up games back in the UK.

Before then, Paul Lambert and his squad will find out the club's first third tier schedule since 1957 when the EFL fixtures are released at 9am on Thursday, June 20.

The 2019/20 season will kick off on Saturday, August 3, with the first round of the Carabao Cup set for the week of August 12.

Town will hope to bounce back to the Championship automatically, but should they have to take the play-off route, the League One final will be at Wembley on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The Blues will also play in the Checkatrade Trophy for the first time next season, plus participate in the FA Cup First Round.

The FA Cup tie will be played on Saturday, November 9, while the Checkatrade Trophy starts in the week commencing September 2.

