Ipswich Town release squad numbers... with three prime shirts left vacant for potential new arrivals
PUBLISHED: 15:53 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 18 July 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town have released their squad numbers for the 2019/20 League One season.
A new No.1
The departure of Dean Gerken means the Blues' No.1 shirt is vacant for the first time in five years.
It's been taken by new goalkeeper Tomas Holy, with Pole Bartosz Bialkowski continuing to wear the No.33 shirt he has worn since his arrival at the club in 2014.
We shouldn't read too much into what this means for the opening-day starter, though, with that position still seemingly up for grabs.
Elsewhere in the goalkeeping department, Harry Wright switches to No.13 from 29 while Adam Pryzbek takes 31 following his arrival from West Brom.
Taking what's his
It seemed inevitible that James Norwood would be Town's No.10, didn't it?
The striker took the number upon signing for Tranmere in 2015 and didn't look back, scoring 93 goals over four seasons and firing the club to two successive promotions.
This one is likely to be a big seller this summer.
Youngsters on the move
A few Ipswich Town youngsters have been rewarded for their progress with moves up the pecking order.
Jack Lankester takes 14, having previously worn 36, while Idris El Mizouni (26) and Corrie Ndaba (32) have also taken on new shirt numbers for the coming season.
Familiar feeling
Alan Judge took the No.31 shirt upon joining the Blues in January, but always looked set to change for this season.
He wore the No.18 shirt for the entirety of his six-year stay at Brentford and, following the departure of Grant Ward, will be doing so again.
A clue?
The No.3 shirt has been left blank, which is perhaps a little surprising given the strides Myles Kenlock has made of late. He remains in 30.
But the fact the prime three shirt was not given to new signing Luke Garbutt perhaps suggests what role Paul Lambert sees the Everton loanee playing.
He can play at left-back or on the left of midfield, so does the fact he will be wearing No.29 suggest he'll be used in the more advanced role?
Blankety blank
Perhaps the most interesting aspect to Town's squad number list is the fact the No.5 and No.6 shirts have been left vacant.
It's clear Lambert is on the lookout for at least one defender this summer, with former Lincoln man James Wilson training with the club and Adam Thompson of Bury a potential target.
Five and six are prime squad numbers, so it will be interesting to see who fills such highly-prized shirts.
No.47
Ipswich Town have a No.47, but he doesn't appear on this squad list.
The story of Ahmed, real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge, captured the imagination of the Ipswich Town fans earlier this summer after he contacted the club in a bid to win a contract.
Sadly he's not part of Lambert's squad just yet, but one fan did get an 'Ahmed 47' shirt printed at the club shop after the Kenyan made it clear this would be his number of choice if he ever made it as a footballer.
It's only right it's left blank.
Ipswich Town's 2019/20 squad numbers
1: Tomáš Holy
2: Janoi Donacien
3:
4: Luke Chambers
5:
6:
7: Gwion Edwards
8: Cole Skuse
9: Kayden Jackson
10: James Norwood
11: Jon Nolan
12:
13: Harry Wright
14: Jack Lankester
15: Teddy Bishop
16: Tristan Nydam
17: Danny Rowe
18: Alan Judge
19: Jordan Roberts
20: Freddie Sears
21: Flynn Downes
22: Toto Nsiala
23: Andre Dozzell
24:
25: Aaron Drinan
26: Idris El Mizouni
27: Josh Emmanuel
28: Luke Woolfenden
29: Luke Garbutt
30: Myles Kenlock
31: Adam Przybek
32: Corrie Ndaba
33: Bartosz Bialkowski
34: Ben Folami
35: Ben Morris
36: Armando Dobra
37: Barry Cotter
38: Pat Webber
39:
40:
41:
42:
43:
44: Emyr Huws
45:
46: Bailey Clements