Ipswich Town release squad numbers... with three prime shirts left vacant for potential new arrivals

Tomas Holy is Ipswich Town's new No.1. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town have released their squad numbers for the 2019/20 League One season.

Bartosz Bialkowski is battling new signing Tomas Holy for the goalkeeper position. Photo: Ross Halls Bartosz Bialkowski is battling new signing Tomas Holy for the goalkeeper position. Photo: Ross Halls

A new No.1

The departure of Dean Gerken means the Blues' No.1 shirt is vacant for the first time in five years.

It's been taken by new goalkeeper Tomas Holy, with Pole Bartosz Bialkowski continuing to wear the No.33 shirt he has worn since his arrival at the club in 2014.

We shouldn't read too much into what this means for the opening-day starter, though, with that position still seemingly up for grabs.

Elsewhere in the goalkeeping department, Harry Wright switches to No.13 from 29 while Adam Pryzbek takes 31 following his arrival from West Brom.

James Norwood has settled quickly at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood has settled quickly at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Taking what's his

It seemed inevitible that James Norwood would be Town's No.10, didn't it?

The striker took the number upon signing for Tranmere in 2015 and didn't look back, scoring 93 goals over four seasons and firing the club to two successive promotions.

This one is likely to be a big seller this summer.

Jack Lankester is Town's new No.14. Picture: ROSS HALLS Jack Lankester is Town's new No.14. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Youngsters on the move

A few Ipswich Town youngsters have been rewarded for their progress with moves up the pecking order.

Jack Lankester takes 14, having previously worn 36, while Idris El Mizouni (26) and Corrie Ndaba (32) have also taken on new shirt numbers for the coming season.

Alan Judge will now wear No.18, as he did at Brentford. Photo: ITFC Alan Judge will now wear No.18, as he did at Brentford. Photo: ITFC

Familiar feeling

Alan Judge took the No.31 shirt upon joining the Blues in January, but always looked set to change for this season.

He wore the No.18 shirt for the entirety of his six-year stay at Brentford and, following the departure of Grant Ward, will be doing so again.

Luke Garbutt after signing for Town from Everton on a season-long loan. Picture: ITFC Luke Garbutt after signing for Town from Everton on a season-long loan. Picture: ITFC

A clue?

The No.3 shirt has been left blank, which is perhaps a little surprising given the strides Myles Kenlock has made of late. He remains in 30.

But the fact the prime three shirt was not given to new signing Luke Garbutt perhaps suggests what role Paul Lambert sees the Everton loanee playing.

He can play at left-back or on the left of midfield, so does the fact he will be wearing No.29 suggest he'll be used in the more advanced role?

Blankety blank

Perhaps the most interesting aspect to Town's squad number list is the fact the No.5 and No.6 shirts have been left vacant.

It's clear Lambert is on the lookout for at least one defender this summer, with former Lincoln man James Wilson training with the club and Adam Thompson of Bury a potential target.

Five and six are prime squad numbers, so it will be interesting to see who fills such highly-prized shirts.

Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - says football is his passion and he dreams of playing in England. Photo: PA Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - says football is his passion and he dreams of playing in England. Photo: PA

No.47

Ipswich Town have a No.47, but he doesn't appear on this squad list.

The story of Ahmed, real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge, captured the imagination of the Ipswich Town fans earlier this summer after he contacted the club in a bid to win a contract.

Sadly he's not part of Lambert's squad just yet, but one fan did get an 'Ahmed 47' shirt printed at the club shop after the Kenyan made it clear this would be his number of choice if he ever made it as a footballer.

It's only right it's left blank.

Ipswich Town's 2019/20 squad numbers

1: Tomáš Holy

2: Janoi Donacien

3:

4: Luke Chambers

5:

6:

7: Gwion Edwards

8: Cole Skuse

9: Kayden Jackson

10: James Norwood

11: Jon Nolan

12:

13: Harry Wright

14: Jack Lankester

15: Teddy Bishop

16: Tristan Nydam

17: Danny Rowe

18: Alan Judge

19: Jordan Roberts

20: Freddie Sears

21: Flynn Downes

22: Toto Nsiala

23: Andre Dozzell

24:

25: Aaron Drinan

26: Idris El Mizouni

27: Josh Emmanuel

28: Luke Woolfenden

29: Luke Garbutt

30: Myles Kenlock

31: Adam Przybek

32: Corrie Ndaba

33: Bartosz Bialkowski

34: Ben Folami

35: Ben Morris

36: Armando Dobra

37: Barry Cotter

38: Pat Webber

39:

40:

41:

42:

43:

44: Emyr Huws

45:

46: Bailey Clements