League One players ‘told season could be cancelled and no fans expected in stadiums until January’

Players at EFL clubs are reportedly being told the chances of finishing the 2019/20 season are fading.

The EFL board met yesterday and now, according to the Daily Mail, club captains and representatives are being told to inform their players of the very real possibility of the season being called off with no more football played.

Players are due to return to training on May 16 and, while that is still possible, there is a growing sense that no games will be played at EFL level in June.

There is also an expectation that no supporters will be present in stadiums until January.

One of the major problems is the need for widespread testing of every team in order to properly manage the risks of playing a contact sport, with the availability of those tests and the image using them for football portrays among the considerations.

In terms of whether the results of 2019/20 will stand or not, it’s said the ‘sporting merit’ system us under real consideration meaning final standings will be decided using the average number of points achieved per game played.

With Ipswich Town currently sitting 10th in League One, at the time of the suspension at the start of March, they would of course finish outside the promotion places.

It remains to be seen whether there will be promotion or relegation between the leagues, with much of that depending on the Premier League. The top flight chief executives meet tomorrow.