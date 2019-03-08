Opinion

Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Banner containing The Smiths lyrics rather fitting as Town end season of angst on a defiant note

A show of support from Town fans ahead of the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town’s torturous season ended with an uplifting 3-2 home win against Leeds United yesterday afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flynn Downes celebrates his goal with team-mate Collin Quaner after giving Town the lead in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes celebrates his goal with team-mate Collin Quaner after giving Town the lead in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Before the game a long banner which read; 'There is a light that never goes out' was unfurled at the base of the North Stand.

It's a line which the morose Morrissey repeats at the end of The Smith's 1986 classic. A song full of hopeless angst that ends with a defiant, joyous refrain. How fitting.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-2 home win against Leeds United

Ninety minutes later an utterly disastrous campaign ended with the semblance of a smile.

Town fans singing late in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town fans singing late in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Beating Leeds United on the final day goes nowhere near undoing all the hurt and embarrassment of the past few months.

It does, however, enable us all – supporters and players – to head off into the summer in a more positive and optimistic frame of mind.

MORE: Player ratings: Nsiala is Town's rock as young duo show why the future's bright in dramatic Leeds win

It brings those spirited draws against Derby, Stoke, West Brom and Bristol City back to the forefront of the mind and prevents us dwelling too much on the post-relegation hangover displays against Preston, Swansea and Sheffield United.

It was a reminder that watching the Blues under Paul Lambert's management has, in the most part, been fun.

It was a reminder of how fine the margins have been at times.

MORE: Lambert excited about life in League One after Town end disastrous year with a win against Leeds

This could easily have been another 3-2 home defeat from a winning position, as was the case against both Bristol City and Millwall (the two most damaging results of the campaign).

Collin Quaner is hugged by Callum Elder and Cole Skuse after scoring late in the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner is hugged by Callum Elder and Cole Skuse after scoring late in the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Instead, Kemar Roofe blazed an 81st minute penalty over and 10-man Town were gifted a 90th minute as a calamitous defensive mix-up allowed Collin Quaner to roll the ball into an empty net.

It was about time the Blues got some breaks.

MORE: Wow... now get off the fence and buy a season ticket - Town fans react to 3-2 victory over Leeds United

How fitting that the winner came in front of the North Stand. The Blue Action group down that end have played a huge role in this perverse feelgood factor that has developed in the face of adversity. Town fans, in all areas of the ground, have been supporters in the true sense of the word.

Luke Chambers (left) is shown the red card by referee Gavin Ward. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Chambers (left) is shown the red card by referee Gavin Ward. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues have finished 13 points adrift of safety. They even managed to finish below basket case Bolton. Most other teams would be facing proverbial rotten tomatoes, not a shower of roses.

MORE: Ipswich Town 3-2 Leeds United: Quaner wins dramatic game for Blues as Lambert's men sign off with a victory

This season should not be swept under the carpet. Some major lessons need to be learned.

Forget injuries, forget bad luck and forget budget constraints – the bottom line is it has not been good enough. It's a travesty this grand old club is heading for the third-tier for the first time 1957.

Flynn Downes in the centre of his Town team-mates after scoring to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes in the centre of his Town team-mates after scoring to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

But we are where we are. The only choice is to look forwards not back. Maybe, just maybe, a sped-up demise has done the club a favour. Maybe true pain was needed to achieve meaningful gain.

You may also want to watch:

Luke Chambers congratulates Andre Dozzell after he had scored early in the second half to put Town into a 2-1 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Chambers congratulates Andre Dozzell after he had scored early in the second half to put Town into a 2-1 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Flynn Downes fires Town into an early lead in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes fires Town into an early lead in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Collin Quaner fires in the winner for Town after Leeds keeper Francisco Casilla and Luke Ayling made a defensive mix-up, to allow the German to pounce late in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner fires in the winner for Town after Leeds keeper Francisco Casilla and Luke Ayling made a defensive mix-up, to allow the German to pounce late in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor soak up the atmosphere on the pitch after their sides 3-2 victory over the Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor soak up the atmosphere on the pitch after their sides 3-2 victory over the Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town fans singing late in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town fans singing late in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM