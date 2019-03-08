Video

Watch: #Gameday - The sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town's win over Tranmere

Ipswich Town fans had their say before and after the win over Tranmere Archant

Ipswich Town enjoyed another good victory yesterday - here's all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the 4-1 win over Tranmere Rovers in the latest edition of #Gameday.

Paul Lambert's men struggled in the first half against Rovers, going in level at 1-1, with Luke Garbutt's spectacular goal the highlight of the first stanza.

But they moved up through the gears in the second period, pulling away with goals from Kayden Jackson, Jon Nolan and an absolute beauty from Kane Vincent-Young.

The Blues return to action next Saturday, when they make the long trip to Fleetwood for what looks to be a mouth-watering clash with Joey Barton's third-placed squad.