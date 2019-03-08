Watch: #Gameday - The sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town's win over Tranmere

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:39 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 29 September 2019

Ipswich Town fans had their say before and after the win over Tranmere

Ipswich Town fans had their say before and after the win over Tranmere

Archant

Ipswich Town enjoyed another good victory yesterday - here's all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the 4-1 win over Tranmere Rovers in the latest edition of #Gameday.

Paul Lambert's men struggled in the first half against Rovers, going in level at 1-1, with Luke Garbutt's spectacular goal the highlight of the first stanza.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Christening Portman Road's newest addition, separating excellence and a 'dodgy keeper'

But they moved up through the gears in the second period, pulling away with goals from Kayden Jackson, Jon Nolan and an absolute beauty from Kane Vincent-Young.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 4-1 home win against Tranmere

The Blues return to action next Saturday, when they make the long trip to Fleetwood for what looks to be a mouth-watering clash with Joey Barton's third-placed squad.

