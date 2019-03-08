Watch: #Gameday - The sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town's win over Tranmere
PUBLISHED: 12:39 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 29 September 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town enjoyed another good victory yesterday - here's all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the 4-1 win over Tranmere Rovers in the latest edition of #Gameday.
Paul Lambert's men struggled in the first half against Rovers, going in level at 1-1, with Luke Garbutt's spectacular goal the highlight of the first stanza.
MORE: Sunday Snap: Christening Portman Road's newest addition, separating excellence and a 'dodgy keeper'
But they moved up through the gears in the second period, pulling away with goals from Kayden Jackson, Jon Nolan and an absolute beauty from Kane Vincent-Young.
MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 4-1 home win against Tranmere
The Blues return to action next Saturday, when they make the long trip to Fleetwood for what looks to be a mouth-watering clash with Joey Barton's third-placed squad.