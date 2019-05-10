A-Z of Ipswich Town: A is for Sir Alf Ramsey

Sir Alf Ramsey is an Ipswich Town legend. Picture: ARCHANT

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - starting today with the letter A.

And, of course, there's nowhere else you can go with for A than the legendary Sir Alf Ramsey.

Sir Alf led Town to two promotions before, incredibly, they won the Division One title at the first time of asking in 1961/62.

After leaving Portman Road, Ramsey went on to lead England to the ultimate prize in 1966 - the nation's first and only World Cup title.

Even now, long after he stood on the sidelines at the Blues, his presence can still be felt at Portman Road.

What are your memories of the great man? Let us know below!