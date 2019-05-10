Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

A-Z of Ipswich Town: A is for Sir Alf Ramsey

10 May, 2019 - 15:00
Sir Alf Ramsey is an Ipswich Town legend. Picture: ARCHANT

Sir Alf Ramsey is an Ipswich Town legend. Picture: ARCHANT

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - starting today with the letter A.

And, of course, there's nowhere else you can go with for A than the legendary Sir Alf Ramsey.

MORE: 'We can repay you' - Marcus Evans' message to Town fans

Sir Alf led Town to two promotions before, incredibly, they won the Division One title at the first time of asking in 1961/62.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Hull interested in Gwion Edwards

After leaving Portman Road, Ramsey went on to lead England to the ultimate prize in 1966 - the nation's first and only World Cup title.

MORE: Chambers won't appeal Leeds red card

Even now, long after he stood on the sidelines at the Blues, his presence can still be felt at Portman Road.

What are your memories of the great man? Let us know below!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager charged following A12 police pursuit from Colchester to Ipswich

A teenager has been charged following a police pursuit through Essex and Suffolk Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE

A-Z of Ipswich Town: A is for Sir Alf Ramsey

Sir Alf Ramsey is an Ipswich Town legend. Picture: ARCHANT

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rod Stewart promises he won’t pull his trousers down at Portman Road

Rod Stewart Credit: Rankin/supplied by Cuffe & Taylor

Colchester United review of the season: so near and yet so far

Good team spirit: from left, Sammie Szmodics, Frank Nouble (goalscorer), Courtney Senior, Sam Saunders and Tom Lapslie celebrate during the home win over Grimsby. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists