A-Z of Ipswich Town: D is for Dozzell

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 May 2019

Andre and Jason Dozzell both scored on their debuts as 16-year-olds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Andre and Jason Dozzell both scored on their debuts as 16-year-olds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - today it's the turn of the letter D.

And of course, D is for Dozzell. Jason and Andre Dozzell.

The parallels between the start of both the father and son's Ipswich Town careers are uncanny, with both scoring on their debuts as 16-year-olds.

Jason's big moment came against Coventry in February 1984, before Andre repeated the trick in 2016 as he headed home away at Sheffield Wednesday.

MORE: Ipswich Town set to announce 'retained list' on Monday - squad size could be reduced to 33

Jason made more than 300 appearances before moving to Tottenham, while Dozzell remains at Portman Road and looks set to be a big part of the club's League One campaign next season.

Were you at either of these games? What are your memories of either Dozzell in an Ipswich shirt? Let us know below.

