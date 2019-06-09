Ipswich Town A-Z - K is for Kiwomya
09 June, 2019 - 12:00
Ross Halls returns with another delve into our archives to bring you the latest Ipswich Town A-Z - and today we've reached the letter K.
K, in our countdown at least, stands for Chris Kiwomya.
The striker joined Town in the mid-80's and went on to be the Blues' leading scorer as they won promotion to the first-ever Premier League back in 1992.
He netted double figures in the top league before leaving Portman Road for Arsenal.
But after retirement he returned to Ipswich as reserve team boss, leading his squad to a league title.
What are your memories of Kiwomya? Let us know below!